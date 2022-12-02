ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Morocco fans scramble for tickets ahead of Spain match

DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moroccans have been flying into Qatar for their team's knockout World Cup match against Spain on Tuesday even as fans already in the country have been scrambling for tickets, adding to demand for seats in a potential challenge for the organisers.
Time Out Global

It's official: Melbourne has been named the friendliest city in the world

Melbourne has had an impressive 2022. One of its neighbourhoods was named the coolest in Australia. It was then awarded the title of the most LQBTQIA+-friendly city in Australia (and the fourth worldwide). And a Melbourne barista was even crowned the champion of the World Barista Competition. And now, Melbourne has been named the world's friendliest city.
Time Out Global

From Bondi to Blacktown: Sydney is getting 24 new night-time districts

Last week saw the launch of a new era for Sydney’s nightlife at a packed party at Fishburners in Sydney’s CBD, hosted by Investment NSW and emceed by comedian Matt Okine. Representatives from 24 Sydney districts – from Brookvale to Bondi and Blacktown – have just completed a five-week Uptown Accelerator program, in which they learnt everything from ‘district visioning’ to ‘place identity’, and how to submit grant applications and sponsorship proposals. At the event, a rep from each district used their new knowledge to give a 2-minute rapid-fire pitch about their group’s vision for their area, in an effort to seek sponsorship and support from those in the audience.
Time Out Global

A new staging of Turandot with scenography by teamLab is coming to Tokyo

There will be a new teamLab spectacle to catch in Tokyo this winter, but it’s not strictly an immersive art installation. Rather, the digital art collective is making a foray into scenography with a new staging of Giacomo Puccini's final opera, Turandot. Set in ancient China, the story begins...

Comments / 0

Community Policy