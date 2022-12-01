Read full article on original website
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Luis E. Arias Jr., 23, of West Wendover was arrested Nov. 27, 2022, at 111 N. Gene L. Jones Way on two bench warrants and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Andrew E. Beaver, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 246 Silver St....
Luna Events Venue debuts in Elko
ELKO – Looking to host a small party? Luna Events Venue is now taking bookings to plan your gathering in style. Located at 2715 Argent Ave. Suite 9, Luna Events is a place “where you can celebrate your special occasion in a private, intimate and beautiful location,” said owner Carmina Cazarin-Garcia.
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
