Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Netflix's final season of Firefly Lane. Firefly Lane finally answered the show's biggest question: What took place between Kate and Tully that was so serious the BFFs were no longer on speaking terms? The revelation that the duo was estranged, revealed in a flash-forward in the freshman finale at the funeral of Kate's father, stunned viewers. As Firefly Lane star Sarah Chalke previously teased, "You’re going to get all of the answers and it's crazy. I don’t think it’s going to be what you thought it was going to be."

2 DAYS AGO