Read full article on original website
Related
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Princess of Wales pledges support for families struggling with 'devastating impact' of the cost-of-living crisis
The Princess of Wales has shared a heartwarming message of sympathy for families with the thousands of families facing the 'devastating impact of food and energy insecurity'. Backing the Evening Standard's On The Breadline Christmas appeal - aimed at supporting those suffering through the cost-of-living crisis in the UK - Kate Middleton said it is a vital time to help the vulnerable.
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Morocco fans scramble for tickets ahead of Spain match
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moroccans have been flying into Qatar for their team's knockout World Cup match against Spain on Tuesday even as fans already in the country have been scrambling for tickets, adding to demand for seats in a potential challenge for the organisers.
BBC
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river
The last yellow sycamore leaves spin downwards as vast beds of reeds whisper in the wind. An ancient oak stretches huge branches across the glinting water and, for a moment, London’s third biggest river looks as graceful as it did two centuries ago. Then my walk with Paul Powlesland...
NME
Peter Kay moved to tears by standing ovation at comeback show
Peter Kay has officially kicked off his first tour in 12 years, and on the first night of it, he was moved to tears with a standing ovation. Kay’s tour began yesterday (December 2) in Manchester, where the legendary comedian performed to some 21,000 fans at the AO Arena. According to the BBC, fans ecstatically chanted Kay’s name before he walked out onstage – and when he did, he was overwhelmed with emotion. After tearing up, he reportedly told the crowd: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? You’ll have me in bits… I can’t believe you made me cry.”
Tell us: have you been affected by unreliable train services in the UK?
We would like to hear from people affected by cancelled or delayed trains across the UK
'I'm here to support Dean in every way' - South Africa captain has coach Maketa's backing
They are united in ambition as they attempt to ace one of cricket's greatest challenges - a Test tour of Australia
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Portugal vs Switzerland
All the information about where you can watch today's FIFA World Cup final between Portugal and Switzerland.
Time Out Global
Someone has created a tube map that’s ‘fairer’ for south London
A young tube fan, Felix Dennis, has declared transport justice for south London, which has notoriously bad Underground connections. He’s created an idealised tube map that’s ‘fairer to south London’, adding tons of new stops in Dulwich, Croydon, Bromley and many more postcodes. On the reimagined...
BBC
Voi e-scooters to become available in south Bristol
An e-scooter provider is expanding its operating area in Bristol. Voi is expanding its scooter hire to Hartcliffe, Hengrove, Morrisons Stockwood and Whitchurch. It means the scooters will work in 147km² in Bristol which the council heard would help reduce the city's traffic congestion and pollution. Concerns have been...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Warner Bros Studio Tour in London England
During the Christmas season, the Warner Bros Studio London becomes even more magical. They offer an exclusive winter experience called Hogwarts in the Snow. This event features special effects, dripping icicles, and a feast. In addition, visitors can also participate in a hands-on filmmaking experience. The Warner Bros Studio London...
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Vintage Shops in Edinburgh, UK
Pie In The Sky is not your average joe located on Cockburn Street. This is a retail establishment that is devoted to the fashionably hip. It is one of the few shops left on the main drag, and as such, a good time is always guaranteed. The store is open for business seven days a week and carries a stellar range of high-street labels. The prices are reasonable, and the staff is more than happy to assist. If you're in the market for an original piece of clothing or a one-of-a-kind statement piece, you'll be glad to know that you can count on this shop for top-notch service. Pie In The Sky is one of the city's most enlightening shopping experiences; as such, you should make it a point to visit this venerable store on your next trip to Edinburgh.
BBC
Pontefract: Hospitality 'make or break' in Christmas run-up
Hospitality businesses say they face "make or break" this Christmas as they deal with Covid money losses and the cost of living crisis. Established and new businesses in Pontefract are relying on work parties and festive gatherings to make up for expected quieter months in early 2023. UK Hospitality, representing...
Time Out Global
This new map shows London’s most deprived areas
A new map documenting deprivation in London shows a clear divide between north and south boroughs. The map, created by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) uses data from the 2021 UK-wide census and takes into account health, employment, education and housing. A household is classed as educationally ‘deprived’ if...
Comments / 0