WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (12/2): Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Oro Mensah and Myles Borne bring the WWE Universe to a fever pitch with a fast-paced battle. Having...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne, The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo.
WWE News: Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of Tuesday's NXT, Hank Walker challenged Charlie Dempsey to a singles clash:. Tuesday evening's show will also feature a pair of matches that will determine the final competitors in the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Saturday afternoon's...
EC3 Reveals Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE legend John Cena’s interest in NXT, which was the company's developmental brand at the time, and how John Cena took two current AEW Stars in Miro (Rusev) and Trent Beretta under his wing.
Lio Rush Announced As Eleventh Competitor In Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
You can officially pencil in the latest entrant into the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle of Los Angeles Tournament. On Saturday, the popular independent pro wrestling promotion took to social media to officially announce the eleventh person who has been added to the tournament field. Joining the previously ten announced...
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Asked Him About Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how WWE legend Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007 when The Beast Incarnate wasn't under contract to the WWE at the time, but TNA couldn't afford bringing in another top talent getting paid seven figures a year.
WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown that next week's show will see two massive matches take place as well as the return of a WWE Hall of Famer. It was announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler will face Shotzi in Women's Division Singles action and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be making his return to celebrate his 54th birthday.
More on William Regal Returning to WWE; Situation Reportedly to be Addressed on AEW Dynamite
-- The rumors surrounding William Regal's future in wrestling continues to be a topic of speculation online and the latest report from pwinsider.com suggests that Regal is indeed headed to WWE as he is currently in the process of finalizing a new contract with the company and will be returning to WWE in early 2023. He would be returning in a backstage role.
Bron Breakker Talks His Upcoming WWE NXT Title Defense Against Apollo Crews
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to talk about a variety of topics such as his upcoming WWE NXT Title defense against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline. Bron Breakker said:. “I don’t know [what people can expect from my match at NXT Deadline]. It’s...
Various News: AEW Star Says ‘It’s All Or Nothing’ Next Week, WWE Holiday Tour Note
WWE Holiday Tour (12/3) * Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. * Also set to appear: Gunther, Asuka, Bayley, The OC, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Damage CTRL.
Rhea Ripley Wants A Singles Match With Becky Lynch
During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley looked forward to a one on one clash with Becky Lynch, following each of the Superstars' involvement in Wargames. Check out the comments from Rhea below:. “I’m really looking forward to it. Becky is someone that...
Teddy Long Says WWE Pairing Baron Corbin With JBL Was A Fantastic Idea
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as how WWE putting Baron Corbin in different storylines in the past didn’t seem to work out for him, but pairing Corbin with fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a fantastic idea as JBL is someone that can teach Corbin everything he needs to know about the business as well as show him the way.
WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)
A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
Backstage Discussions Reportedly Taking Place Regarding The Rock Possibly Being at WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE announced last week that next year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX has already topped $5 million in gate revenue but the biggest rumors surrounding the event revolve around the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being part of the show in some capacity. –...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's RAW topping the attendance list at 7,121 total tickets sold, WWE's Friday Night SmackDown selling 5,816 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,572 tickets. You...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/02/2022): KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Welcome to Rajah.com's WWE Smackdown Results for the Friday, December 2nd, 2022 edition of WWE's blue brand, Friday Night SmackDown, which airs from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time/7:00 p.m. Central Time. As previously advertised, tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown is the fallout from...
Booker T Explains Why WWE Needs To "Protect" Roman Reigns
Does current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns need protection?. WWE Hall Of Famer and NXT Broadcaster Booker T thinks so!. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T explained the reason why "you’ve got to protect" Roman Reigns. Check out the comments from Booker below.
Jim Ross Reflects On Hall Of Famer's Final WWE Match & Release
During the latest recording of his own Grilling JR, podcast host Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall Of Fame Jim Ross reflected on the British Bulldog's final match in WWE. Check out the highlights below. On forcing Davey to go to rehab:. “There was no margin for error on this. We...
Kevin Owens Talks Him And Sami Zayn Getting Kicked Off A European Tour Together
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he can't really blame Sami Zayn for what Zayn did to him at Survivor Series due to everything he has done to The Honorary Uce over the last 20 years.
