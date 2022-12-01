WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as how WWE putting Baron Corbin in different storylines in the past didn’t seem to work out for him, but pairing Corbin with fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a fantastic idea as JBL is someone that can teach Corbin everything he needs to know about the business as well as show him the way.

15 HOURS AGO