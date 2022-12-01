In this episode of the SlateCast, CryptoSlate’s Akiba speaks with Matt Hawkins, the CEO of Cudo, to discuss infrastructure in the web 3 space. Hawkins has a background in web 2.0 infrastructure and founded a large data center and cloud company in the early 2000s. When running that business, Hawkins noticed a lot of waste and empty capacity in data centers and cloud providers, as well as the increasing dominance of hyperscalers. This led him to build a network using available computing to provide distributed computing for both traditional web 3 and blockchain applications.

