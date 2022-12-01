Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Research: Coinbase Premium Index goes green for the first time since FTX collapse
According to the on-chain data and analytics provider, CryptoQuant, the Coinbase Premium Index has turned green for the first time since the fallout of the FTX collapse. As an indicator that shows a sign of “whale accumulation,” Coinbase Premium is the price difference between Coinbase’s BTC/USD pair and Binance’s BTC/USDT pair.
cryptoslate.com
Analyzing the current state of Ethereum, DeFi, stablecoins, NFTs post-FTX fallout
2022 approaches year-end; it has been a historical year for all asset classes due to the rapid tightening of monetary policy worldwide and the strength of the U.S. dollar. It had severe implications on the crypto ecosystem, which has seen a wide range of liquidations and margin calls, as well as the collapse of FTX and Luna.
cryptoslate.com
KuCoin announces third-party PoR verification procedures
KuCoin, the cryptocurrency exchange recently interviewed on the SlateCast, has announced that it will be engaging with the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, the Mazars Group (MG). MG will provide a third-party factual findings report that KuCoin’s existing and prospective customers can review for additional transparency, and to assess...
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain based cloud computing not just for web3 w/ Cudo CEO Matt Hawkins – SlateCast #40
In this episode of the SlateCast, CryptoSlate’s Akiba speaks with Matt Hawkins, the CEO of Cudo, to discuss infrastructure in the web 3 space. Hawkins has a background in web 2.0 infrastructure and founded a large data center and cloud company in the early 2000s. When running that business, Hawkins noticed a lot of waste and empty capacity in data centers and cloud providers, as well as the increasing dominance of hyperscalers. This led him to build a network using available computing to provide distributed computing for both traditional web 3 and blockchain applications.
cryptoslate.com
Twitter rumors of crypto integration circulating
Twitter may be considering integrating cryptocurrency payments and potentially creating its native coin, according to code extracted from a recent version of the Twitter Web App by Security Researcher Jane Manchun Wong. Famed for researching codes on Twitter, Wong’s Twitter account was allegedly suspended shortly after sharing a “Twitter Coin”...
cryptoslate.com
Stablecoin usage remain high despite crypto winter
Reflexity Research cofounder Will Clemente tweeted on Dec. 5 that stablecoins were one of the few crypto use cases that have found product market fit despite the current market condition. Stablecoin aggregate volume reaches ATH. Citing Glassnode data, Clemente said stablecoin’s growth was evident in several areas. This included the...
cryptoslate.com
Maple Finance severs ties with Orthogonal Trading over insolvency concerns
Institutional crypto lending protocol Maple Finance has moved to end all its business deals with Orthogonal Trading over concerns that the latter is “effectively insolvent.”. Maple Financial lending partner Orthogonal Trading was caught up in the FTX collapse, which left the trading firm in a liquidity crisis. The trading...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018
The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
cryptoslate.com
Data Provider Coingecko Joins Access Protocol, Pushing Exposure of The Access Ecosystem to Nearly 30 Million Monthly Readers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. 5th December, 2022 -The Access Foundation is excited to announce that the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, CoinGecko will be...
cryptoslate.com
Infura co-founder: MetaMask IP collection backlash is blown out of proportion
The co-founder of endpoint provider Infura, Michael Wuehler, said the fuss about MetaMask collecting IPs is “vastly blown out of proportion.”. On Nov. 24, MetaMask developers ConsenSys updated its privacy policy to notify users that it will track IP addresses upon sending transactions. This applies to users who leave the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) setting as Infura.
cryptoslate.com
How did the FTX collapse impact the Web3 gaming industry?
The FTX collapse impacted the whole crypto ecosystem, but this might have been deeply felt in Web3 gaming because of the ties between Solana and FTX. Some believe the collapse will bring more attention to decentralized projects, while others think GameFi relies on centralization to attract Web2 gamers. On Nov....
Comments / 0