ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHWESTERN 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 63

Percentages: FG .429, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Audige 3-6, Berry 3-8, Buie 1-5, Barnhizer 0-1, Roper 0-1, Beran 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Roper 2, Barnhizer, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 4, Audige 2, Barnhizer 2, Beran, Berry, Nicholson). Steals: 10 (Audige 4,...
Bakersfield Californian

UMASS 87, ALBANY 73

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Drumgoole 6-13, Hutcheson 3-5, Patel 1-5, Reddish 1-7, Beagle 0-1, Davis 0-1, Ketner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beagle 2, Hutcheson). Turnovers: 18 (Drumgoole 5, Reddish 4, Patel 3, Beagle 2, Ketner 2, Davis,...
Bakersfield Californian

UMASS LOWELL 84, LIU 64

MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .552, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Covington 6-8, Mincey 1-2, Al.Blunt 0-1, O'Connor 0-1, Withers 0-1, Hammond 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Morris 3, Brooks 2, Coulibaly, Mincey). Turnovers: 10 (Brooks 2, Covington 2, Hammond 2, Hikim 2, Coulibaly, Morris). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian

USC 63, OREGON STATE 62

Percentages: FG .423, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Akanno 3-5, Pope 3-7, Ryuny 2-4, Taylor 1-1, Marial 1-2, Andela 0-1, Bilodeau 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Andela, Rataj, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Akanno 4, Marial 3, Pope 3, Taylor 2, Andela, Ryuny). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian

SMU 70, California 56

SMU (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Jones 2-2, Embry 1-2, Smith 1-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilkinson 2, Abdur-Rahim 1) Turnovers: 10 (Smith 4, Embry 2, Jones 2, Brow 1, Wilkinson 1) Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Abdur-Rahim 1, Brow 1, Embry 1, Jones 1, Perry 1)
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 92, Cleveland 81

Percentages: FG .349, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-7, Mitchell 2-11, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, LeVert 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Mobley 4, Diakite, Mitchell). Turnovers: 17 (Garland 4, Love 4, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3,...
Bakersfield Californian

Bruner leads Denver against Sacramento State after 20-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Tommy Bruner scored 20 points in Denver's 84-75 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Hornets are 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from downtown,...
The Columbus Dispatch

Jason Moore prepares to be Larry Johnson's next project on Ohio State's defensive line

Jason Moore didn’t think he was at the same level as Chase Young even though the DeMatha Catholic High School defensive lineman was on the same path as the former five-star defensive end and No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, getting the attention and offers from premier college programs across the country.  “You are talking about the next great D-lineman, next behind Chase Young, all that hype,” Moore told The Dispatch. “For me, I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy