Bakersfield Californian
NORTHWESTERN 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 63
Percentages: FG .429, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Audige 3-6, Berry 3-8, Buie 1-5, Barnhizer 0-1, Roper 0-1, Beran 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Roper 2, Barnhizer, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 4, Audige 2, Barnhizer 2, Beran, Berry, Nicholson). Steals: 10 (Audige 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
UMASS 87, ALBANY 73
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Drumgoole 6-13, Hutcheson 3-5, Patel 1-5, Reddish 1-7, Beagle 0-1, Davis 0-1, Ketner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beagle 2, Hutcheson). Turnovers: 18 (Drumgoole 5, Reddish 4, Patel 3, Beagle 2, Ketner 2, Davis,...
Bakersfield Californian
UMASS LOWELL 84, LIU 64
MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .552, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Covington 6-8, Mincey 1-2, Al.Blunt 0-1, O'Connor 0-1, Withers 0-1, Hammond 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Morris 3, Brooks 2, Coulibaly, Mincey). Turnovers: 10 (Brooks 2, Covington 2, Hammond 2, Hikim 2, Coulibaly, Morris). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
USC 63, OREGON STATE 62
Percentages: FG .423, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Akanno 3-5, Pope 3-7, Ryuny 2-4, Taylor 1-1, Marial 1-2, Andela 0-1, Bilodeau 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Andela, Rataj, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Akanno 4, Marial 3, Pope 3, Taylor 2, Andela, Ryuny). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
SMU 70, California 56
SMU (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Jones 2-2, Embry 1-2, Smith 1-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilkinson 2, Abdur-Rahim 1) Turnovers: 10 (Smith 4, Embry 2, Jones 2, Brow 1, Wilkinson 1) Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Abdur-Rahim 1, Brow 1, Embry 1, Jones 1, Perry 1)
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 92, Cleveland 81
Percentages: FG .349, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-7, Mitchell 2-11, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, LeVert 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Mobley 4, Diakite, Mitchell). Turnovers: 17 (Garland 4, Love 4, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3,...
Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase returns to Memphis for third year
The Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase is back in Memphis for the third year. It’s become an annual showcase, put on by the Iverson Roundball Classic, and hosted by Stephen Jackson. It’s a three-day showcase that highlights the talent pool both locally in Memphis and nationally. ...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
'She just could not stop making anything': New scoring threat leads Guilford girls
ROCKFORD — For two years, Avery Green’s top job was to set her teammates up. She did it well, breaking Guilford records for both assists and steals. She has plenty of people to lean on, with center Lindsey Knuth and wing Sydney Donaldson returning all-conference players and forward Jhanel Coleman tagged “the sleeper in...
Bakersfield Californian
Bruner leads Denver against Sacramento State after 20-point game
Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Tommy Bruner scored 20 points in Denver's 84-75 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Hornets are 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from downtown,...
Jason Moore prepares to be Larry Johnson's next project on Ohio State's defensive line
Jason Moore didn’t think he was at the same level as Chase Young even though the DeMatha Catholic High School defensive lineman was on the same path as the former five-star defensive end and No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, getting the attention and offers from premier college programs across the country. “You are talking about the next great D-lineman, next behind Chase Young, all that hype,” Moore told The Dispatch. “For me, I...
