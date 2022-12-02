Husky Nation got some great news on Sunday when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his decision to return to Montlake for his senior season, forgoing his option to leave for the NFL. The Indiana transfer has led a resurgence in the football program, taking a team that went 4-8 during the 2021 season to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl where they will face off with Texas on December 29th.

1 DAY AGO