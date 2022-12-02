ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss

The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
KING 5

NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win

SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
247Sports

BREAKING NEWS: Michael Penix Jr. Announces He Will Return To Washington For The 2023 Football Season

Husky Nation got some great news on Sunday when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his decision to return to Montlake for his senior season, forgoing his option to leave for the NFL. The Indiana transfer has led a resurgence in the football program, taking a team that went 4-8 during the 2021 season to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl where they will face off with Texas on December 29th.
9News

PHOTOS | Broncos at Ravens

Players huddle up around Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) ahead of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

