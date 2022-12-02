Read full article on original website
Broncos HC Addresses Defense's Clutch-Time Collapse in Baltimore
The Denver Broncos found a way to lose another one-score game, though the main plot points are the same.
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
Former Browns’ QB Josh Dobbs finds new NFL home
Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has been signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Twitter reacts to the Broncos 10-9 loss to the Ravens
The Denver Broncos lost their ninth game of the season on Sunday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 10-9. Denver could not capitalize on the Ravens losing their quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury in the first half. Russell Wilson completed 17-22 passes for 189 yards: a fine outing,...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win
SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
BREAKING NEWS: Michael Penix Jr. Announces He Will Return To Washington For The 2023 Football Season
Husky Nation got some great news on Sunday when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his decision to return to Montlake for his senior season, forgoing his option to leave for the NFL. The Indiana transfer has led a resurgence in the football program, taking a team that went 4-8 during the 2021 season to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl where they will face off with Texas on December 29th.
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll 'Misses Everything About' Rams LB Bobby Wagner
When Bobby Wagner suits up on Sunday afternoon, it will be the first time in his career playing the Seahawks.
9News
PHOTOS | Broncos at Ravens
Players huddle up around Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) ahead of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
