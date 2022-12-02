Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Northwestern 70, Michigan St. 63
NORTHWESTERN (6-2) Beran 0-4 5-6 5, Verhoeven 1-1 1-2 3, Audige 5-12 2-2 15, Berry 4-9 0-0 11, Buie 6-14 7-7 20, Roper 3-4 1-1 7, Nicholson 2-4 3-4 7, Barnhizer 0-1 2-2 2, Hunger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 21-24 70. MICHIGAN ST. (5-4) Hauser 3-12 2-2 10, Sissoko...
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in...
Comments / 0