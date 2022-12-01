Read full article on original website
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
Cats first bonded with humans after invention of farming, study decodes
Humans developed close bonds with cats after they first made the switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers nearly 10,000 years ago as the felines began serving as pest control in the first civilizations, a new study confirms.The research, published recently in the journal Heredity, suggests the world’s first domestication of cats was sparked by this lifestyle transition that led to humans establishing increasingly larger settlements after inventing agriculture.Wildcats that lived about 12,000 years ago capitalised on the increased density of rodents around the first grain stores and early human societies also benefited from cats preying on these vermin, researchers from...
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing were allowed to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
BBC
Oldham mill fire: Family devastated by man's death
The family of a man whose remains were found in a mill after a fire have said they are "devastated" by his death "in the most terrible circumstances". Cuong Van Chu, 39, was one of four Vietnamese nationals who were discovered at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, in July. Demolition workers...
BBC
Four-day week trial ends and some firms make it permanent
When Joe Dance was offered the chance to earn his full salary by working just four days a week, he was sceptical. "I thought, I'm so used to working five days. How are we going to deliver the same service for clients if we're not there?" the consultancy worker said.
BBC
Morecambe asylum hotel short notice unacceptable, says council
A council has hit out at the Home Office for giving less than 24 hours notice that a hotel would be used to house asylum seekers. Lancaster City Council said it was "unacceptable" to be told by email on Friday about the plans for the hotel in the West End of Morecambe.
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Major incident declared as factories ablaze
A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near the city centre. More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00...
BBC
Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes
Meta has threatened to remove news content from Facebook in the US. It objects to a new law that would give news organisations greater power to negotiate fees for content shared on Facebook. A similar law, passed in Australia, led to news on Facebook being briefly suspended last year. Meta...
