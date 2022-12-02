Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Woman from famous Alabama civil rights protest photo dies at 81
Mamie King-Chalmers, who as a young Black woman appeared in an iconic photo about civil rights struggles in Alabama, has died at the age of 81. She died Tuesday in Detroit, her home since the 1970s, daughter Lasuria Allman said. A cause wasn’t disclosed. King-Chalmers, 21 at the time,...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
ACES: Pest proof your home to keep critters away this winter
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Winter can bring a seemingly sudden invasion of indoor pests when the weather turns cold. Dealing with these critters can be challenging, however they can be stopped at the door with the right preparation. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist has tips to mitigate winter’s seasonal pests. Pests in the home When winter weather arrives, some pests hibernate while others look for warm, protected spaces with plenty of food and water to survive for several months. According to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, the most common places are under rocks and fallen logs, in woodpiles, tree holes,...
Alabama man battled sea creatures, ate stick during 20 hours adrift after falling from cruise ship
The cruise ship passenger rescued from the Gulf of Mexico said he battled sea creatures and ate a stick during his 20 hours adrift after falling off the ship last week. James Grimes, 28, told ABC News he doesn’t remember falling off the Cozumel, Mexico-bound Carnival Valor ship Nov. 23.
St. James’ Jimmy Perry, Andalusia’s Trent Taylor among coaches honored by ALFCA
A pair of state championship coaches were among the seven high school coaches of the year announced Monday by the Alabama Football Coaches Association. Veteran coach Jimmy Perry led St. James to the Class 3A title, defeating perennial power Piedmont in the process. Trent Taylor, who will be inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in March, coached Andalusia to the Class 4A title, downing Cherokee County in the final game.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you live in Alabama, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their delicious food and service.
wvtm13.com
Wet weather pattern in place through the upcoming week
A rainy weather pattern develops for the upcoming week. Along with the clouds, mild temperatures will turn warmer by the middle of the week. Check the video forecast for the latest. CLOUDY AND WET. It was a wet start to our weekend with occasional showers through the first half of...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama AG Steve Marshall says review of execution procedures should be ‘expedited quickly’
Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke out today for the first since Gov. Kay Ivey called for a pause on executions to allow a review of the state’s lethal injection process, saying he did not oppose a review but wanted it to be done quickly. Ivey called for the review...
AL.com Power 25: Champs Thompson, Saraland finish on top of final 2022 poll
For the fourth straight season, Class 7A champion Thompson finished the season atop the AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings. The 11-3 Warriors defeated Auburn 49-24 last week to win a fourth consecutive state title. Mark Freeman’s team finished with 99 total votes, 1 shy of the maximum.
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
ABC 33/40 News
Forever Wild Land Trust allocates more than $300,000 to counties for property upkeep
Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT) has allocated $357,000 to go towards counties home to Forever Wild Properties. Since 1992 the organization has secured more that 284,000 acres of recreational areas and nature preserves across the state. But counties aren't able to collect taxes off that land and are receiving no...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams scores four touchdowns in state championship
Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams put on a show Friday to help Saraland High School win the Alabama Cass 6A State Championship. Williams finished the night with 15 carries for 188 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 84 yards and one receiving touchdown. Saraland defeated Mountain Brook 38-17.
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
wdhn.com
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
First Solar Announces $1 Billion Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major solar energy company plans to...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0