Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players blast final circles forcing them into underwater combat
Warzone 2’s new gas circle system has been well received by players, but one ending is getting blasted for leaving operators with no choice but to fight underwater. All in all, Warzone 2’s approach to gas and the ever-closing circle system has been well received by the community. The change to three individual circles that all converge into one final location has opened up survivability in a major way, which was one of the longstanding complaints about its predecessor.
dexerto.com
Tyler1 grills Overwatch 2’s ranked system: “You should not be able to 4-stack”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp is known for being a ranked grinder in every game he plays. However something is irking him about Overwatch 2’s ranked system, stating it’s not competitive when you have trios, 4-stacks, or full teams queuing up against solos. Playing ranked in...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share tricky encounters for Pincurchin, Sableye, and Goomy
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced new ways to find Pokemon, and some are more sneaky than others. Fans are delighted by the little details they are finding while exploring Paldea’s map. Pokemon fans have been busy since the release of Scarlet & Violet, battling Gen 9’s Gym Leaders,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
dexerto.com
Pokemon fan theory reveals what Team Rocket could achieve if they didn’t “simp” Giovanni
Pokemon anime fans have theorized how successful Team Rocket could be if its members stopped “simping” for Giovanni. Team Rocket has long served as an antagonist force in the the franchise’s anime series. Notable members Jessie and James rose to fame after Pikachu knocked them down a peg during a fight.
dexerto.com
Split finally returning to Valorant with Patch 6.0 update, but its bad news for Bind
Riot Games have confirmed that Split will finally be returning to the map pool in patch 6.0, but it will come at the cost of Breeze and Bind. When Valorant first launched in beta back in April 2020, Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter only came with three maps – Bind, Haven, and Split. Though, over time, they’ve introduced a handful of beautiful new locations for players to fight it out across.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11 notes: Urshifu release, Sableye nerfs, new battle pass
On December 1, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, and also mark the release of the brand new playable pokemon: Urshifu. Here is the full patch notes. Patch updates help Pokemon Unite’s meta stabilize, providing some much needed balance for some outlier picks....
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes: New Island, The Witcher, hurdling & more
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived with a brand new Island to explore, fresh mechanics like perks, and even motorcycles to ride. Here are the patch notes to get you up to speed. After the dramatic events of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 finale – where the Island...
dexerto.com
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty League confirmed to be streaming exclusively on Twitch
With the Call of Duty League opening weekend set to begin tomorrow, it has been revealed that viewers will no longer be able to watch on YouTube and will instead have to stream the matches solely on Twitch. The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost here, with the...
dexerto.com
Asmongold praises WoW Dragonflight as “massive step up” from Shadowlands
World of Warcraft Dragonflight is in full swing and popular Twitch Streamer Asmongold has given his early impressions of the latest expansion. Asmongold has been busy playing through WoW Dragonflight, delving into the game’s new content and mechanics. Not only has the ninth expansion added the new Dracthyr race, which allows players to pilot a dragon for the very first time, but there’s also the addition of the Evoker class.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs
Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
dexerto.com
Escape from Tarkov devs under fire for allegedly banning players who eliminate them in-game
The Escape from Tarkov development team has come under fire after one player claimed they were banned after eliminating a developer in-game. Escape from Tarkov has come a long way since it sky-rocketed in popularity thanks to the Twitch community back in early 2020 during the rise of Twitch Drops.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by game’s state
Modern Warfare 2 fans have again hit out at the devs, claiming that Infinity Ward should be “absolutely embarrassed” by the game’s current state. Modern Warfare 2 has received its fair share of criticism since its launch, with some players all but giving up hope on the 2022 title already.
dexerto.com
WhosImmortal explains why Warzone 2’s perk system is “broken”
Warzone 2’s new perk system has CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal scratching his head over bugs, exploits, and lack of communication from the developers. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the “horrible” new perk system for time-locking abilities. In previous CoD titles, all equipped perks were immediately available in-game, but MW2 reworked the familiar formula.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players think “Skill Based Audio” is ruining multiplayer matches
Modern Warfare 2 players are at odds with each other following a furious debate around the “Skill Based Audio” controversy that some believe is plaguing matches. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is steamrolling through Season One of its post-launch content, with bonafide classic maps such as Shipment ready set to return on December 14.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 just disabled Dead Silence & Battle Rage field upgrades
Raven Software has announced the Dead Silence and Battle Rage field upgrades have been temporarily disabled in Warzone 2. Bugs and server stability issues plagued Warzone 2’s opening few weeks. Activision finally addressed PC crashing issues on December 1, but several game-breaking bugs keep the battle royale from firing on all cylinders.
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 Replica build glitch lets players become their favorite superstar
Replica builds are a little-known feature of NBA 2K23 but players have now figured out how to unlock their true potential with some clever stats manipulation. Anyone who has made a MyCareer character in NBA 2K23 will be familiar with the player comparison system. After setting the vitals and stats for a new baller, creators are met with a screen that lets them know who their new character will theoretically play like.
dexerto.com
GTA Online leak reveals long-awaited feature finally coming in winter DLC update
A GTA Online leaker has claimed that the long-awaited fast travel taxi service will finally be coming as a part of the 2022 Winter Update. Even though GTA Online is almost a decade old at this point, there are still plenty of exciting things to do on the virtual streets of Los Santos.
Comments / 0