dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players blast final circles forcing them into underwater combat

Warzone 2’s new gas circle system has been well received by players, but one ending is getting blasted for leaving operators with no choice but to fight underwater. All in all, Warzone 2’s approach to gas and the ever-closing circle system has been well received by the community. The change to three individual circles that all converge into one final location has opened up survivability in a major way, which was one of the longstanding complaints about its predecessor.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
dexerto.com

Split finally returning to Valorant with Patch 6.0 update, but its bad news for Bind

Riot Games have confirmed that Split will finally be returning to the map pool in patch 6.0, but it will come at the cost of Breeze and Bind. When Valorant first launched in beta back in April 2020, Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter only came with three maps – Bind, Haven, and Split. Though, over time, they’ve introduced a handful of beautiful new locations for players to fight it out across.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11 notes: Urshifu release, Sableye nerfs, new battle pass

On December 1, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, and also mark the release of the brand new playable pokemon: Urshifu. Here is the full patch notes. Patch updates help Pokemon Unite’s meta stabilize, providing some much needed balance for some outlier picks....
dexerto.com

Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
dexerto.com

Asmongold praises WoW Dragonflight as “massive step up” from Shadowlands

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is in full swing and popular Twitch Streamer Asmongold has given his early impressions of the latest expansion. Asmongold has been busy playing through WoW Dragonflight, delving into the game’s new content and mechanics. Not only has the ninth expansion added the new Dracthyr race, which allows players to pilot a dragon for the very first time, but there’s also the addition of the Evoker class.
dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs

Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
dexerto.com

WhosImmortal explains why Warzone 2’s perk system is “broken”

Warzone 2’s new perk system has CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal scratching his head over bugs, exploits, and lack of communication from the developers. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the “horrible” new perk system for time-locking abilities. In previous CoD titles, all equipped perks were immediately available in-game, but MW2 reworked the familiar formula.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players think “Skill Based Audio” is ruining multiplayer matches

Modern Warfare 2 players are at odds with each other following a furious debate around the “Skill Based Audio” controversy that some believe is plaguing matches. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is steamrolling through Season One of its post-launch content, with bonafide classic maps such as Shipment ready set to return on December 14.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 just disabled Dead Silence & Battle Rage field upgrades

Raven Software has announced the Dead Silence and Battle Rage field upgrades have been temporarily disabled in Warzone 2. Bugs and server stability issues plagued Warzone 2’s opening few weeks. Activision finally addressed PC crashing issues on December 1, but several game-breaking bugs keep the battle royale from firing on all cylinders.
dexerto.com

NBA 2K23 Replica build glitch lets players become their favorite superstar

Replica builds are a little-known feature of NBA 2K23 but players have now figured out how to unlock their true potential with some clever stats manipulation. Anyone who has made a MyCareer character in NBA 2K23 will be familiar with the player comparison system. After setting the vitals and stats for a new baller, creators are met with a screen that lets them know who their new character will theoretically play like.
dexerto.com

GTA Online leak reveals long-awaited feature finally coming in winter DLC update

A GTA Online leaker has claimed that the long-awaited fast travel taxi service will finally be coming as a part of the 2022 Winter Update. Even though GTA Online is almost a decade old at this point, there are still plenty of exciting things to do on the virtual streets of Los Santos.

