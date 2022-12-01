In early 2021, FTX was in danger of losing $1 billion on trades, but the exchange was saved by its sibling platform, Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has previously stated that the company and Alameda were separate entities, thus this development is very interesting. To further add the fuel, Nansen has given more blockchain data that points to Alameda’s role as FTX’s lender of last choice in times of extreme financial stress.

2 DAYS AGO