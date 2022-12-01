Read full article on original website
Related
Standard Chartered Predicts Further Plunge in BTC Price
Multinational financial institution Standard Chartered has made a surprising and alarming prediction about the value of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to the bank, the value of BTC may sink to about $5,000 in 2023 which is 70% less than its current price and 93% down from its all-time high in November 2021.
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin At $500,000 But “Not In Five Years”
Mike Novogratz, a billionaire investor, has stated that he still expects Bitcoin (BTC) will be valued at $500,000 per coin in the future but added that due to the Federal Reserve and other central banks boosting interest rates to rein in inflation, the results might be late. In an interview...
Coinbase CEO Slams FTX Founder On Twitter
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has recently joined the vitriol by expressing his displeasure with the public’s blind faith in FTX founder SBF’s most recent statement. It is important to note that in November, when Sam Bankman Fried’s exchange fell apart and the community discovered his true colors, he replaced Do Kwon as the most discussed and, some would say, loathed individual in the bitcoin sector.
Veteran Hedge Fund Manager Believes Bitcoin Will Replace Gold
One experienced hedge fund manager thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could one day replace gold and claims the price of the leading cryptocurrency will reach six figures. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, Mark Yusko, a longtime hedge fund manager at Morgan Creek Digital, predicted that China will become the home of the next global reserve currency, but that Bitcoin (BTC) would replace it soon thereafter.
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest in Discounted Crypto Investments
While some firms are wallowing in regrets following the implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange, many others perceive the liquidity crunch as a blessing in disguise. Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is looking at purchasing many crypto investments which have suddenly become discounted due to the FTX contagion. According to...
FTX US Subsidiary LedgerX Has Potential Buyers
FTX’s digital currency futures and clearing house LedgerX is for sale and several cryptocurrency companies, including Blockchain.com, Gemini, Bitpanda, and Kalshi, have expressed interest in purchasing the business. The persons told Bloomberg that there could be more than half a dozen more potential purchasers for the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange,...
Alameda Shielded FTX From $1 Billion Loss In 2021
In early 2021, FTX was in danger of losing $1 billion on trades, but the exchange was saved by its sibling platform, Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has previously stated that the company and Alameda were separate entities, thus this development is very interesting. To further add the fuel, Nansen has given more blockchain data that points to Alameda’s role as FTX’s lender of last choice in times of extreme financial stress.
Gemini Exchange is Seeking to Recover its Funds from Genesis
Gemini Trust Company, a digital exchange platform that permits users to trade cryptocurrencies said it is making attempts to recoup the $900 million loan it made to cryptocurrency broker Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG). A report from the Financial Times revealed that Gemini’s attempt to recoup...
Australian Exchange Swyftx Lays Off Employees
Swyftx, an Australian cryptocurrency platform, recently said it has laid off 90 people, or around 40% of its overall workforce. In a recent letter to workers, Swyftx CEO Harper revealed the following:. “Today we’ve announced the hardest decision Angus and I have had to make in our careers. We’re saying...
KuCoin Taps Mazar to Ascertain its Proof of Reserve
Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has passed an audit of its custodial assets and liabilities. A leading international accounting firm, Mazars conducted the audit in order to provide accuracy and transparency on users’ funds. According to the release by the exchange, the audit by the tax and advisory firm is to...
Zipmex to sell 90% of its equity to V Ventures for $100M
After declaring bankruptcy, the South Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is selling 90% of its equity to an existing investor at the company for about $100 million. There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up before the agreement can be confirmed. TheBlock, citing a source and several documents,...
Former FTX US President Looking To Raise $6M
Reports indicate that Brett Harrison, the former president of FTX US, plans to launch a start-up company with the intention of developing trading software for cryptocurrencies targeted toward major investors. After the dramatic fall of Sam Bankman-FTX Fried’s exchange and 130 connected firms, it has been claimed that a former...
