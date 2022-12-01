Wyoming Area School Board appoints Lara Best as president

EXETER — Wyoming Area School Board chose a new president at the annual re-organization meeting Thursday, giving Lara Best a turn at the job with a 5-4 vote over Michael Supey, who served as president this year. There were no other nominations.

Those voting for Best were Best, Toni Valenti, Leonard Pribula, Joseph Kopko and David Alberigi.

Valenti was chosen for vice-president over Pribula, the other nominee, by a 6-3 vote, with Pribula voting for Valenti.

Alberigi remained as secretary. Best noted the position is for four years and his term isn’t over. Kopko was the only nominee for treasurer, while the board voted unanimously to keep attorney Jarrett Ferentino as solicitor. Pribula was the only nominee for liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

Two seats were available as representatives on the Joint Operating Committee that runs the West Side Career and Technical Center. The center serves five districts, including Wyoming Area. One seat was for a single year, and Kopko was the lone nominee for that seat. The other was for three years, and Pribula was the only nominee.

The board set 2023 meetings, with work sessions on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. and the regular meetings the following Tuesday, also at 7 p.m. each month from January through November. The 2023 re-organization meeting – which by law must be held in early December — as well as the a regular December meeting for 2023 are to be announced at a later date.

Best appointed committee chairs: Kopko for finance, Best for education, Alberigi for activities, Pribula for buildings and grounds, Toni Valenti for policy, Supey for technology and Kopko for police.

And the board voted to hold this month’s regular meeting Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.