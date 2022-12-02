ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men Abduct, Assault Woman, 76, at National City Church

A National City Police cruiser at the scene of the shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Investigators sought Thursday to identify and track down two men who assaulted an elderly San Diego woman at a South Bay church, then abducted her.

The duo commandeered her car and drove her to her home, before returning her to an area near the site of the kidnapping.

The victim, 76, was inside International Church of Praise in the 1300 block of East Eighth Street in National City when she was confronted at gunpoint by the two strangers shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The men pistol-whipped the woman, then ordered her outside and forced her into her car, National City police Lt. Derek Aydelotte said.

The suspects demanded the victim’s home address and drove her there, the lieutenant said. Upon arriving, however, the kidnappers remained in the vehicle for a time, then drove off again.

At that point, the men took the woman back to National City, parked at a strip mall about a mile east of church, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The victim then walked to a nearby business to seek assistance and report what had happened to her, Aydelotte said. Paramedics treated her at the scene for minor facial injuries she had suffered in the initial assault.

Police have no detailed descriptions of the abductors, and the motivation for the crimes was unknown.

