This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
How to Watch: Coppin State vs. NC State basketball
RALEIGH, N.C. -- All of the positive vibes surrounding NC State men's basketball have seemingly dissipated for the fanbase after a poor shooting night that resulted in a 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh at home. The Wolfpack went from a 7-1 team with two quality wins and its only loss on a neutral court against Kansas to 0-1 in ACC play with a bad loss at home to Pittsburgh.
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
Georgia men’s basketball hoping to get upper hand on rival Georgia Tech
After beating rival Georgia Tech five straight times from 2015 to 2019, the Georgia Bulldogs saw their dominance against their in-state rival dissolve with a 88-78 loss in Athens last November. With a new head coach and an overhauled roster to work with, the Bulldogs are looking for a little payback in McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday night.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named 2022 Burlsworth Trophy winner
After helping Georgia capture the national championship in January, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett bet on himself and returned for another season in Athens. That gamble has paid off in the form of continued success for Bennett, who was given a national award on Monday night. Bennett has been awarded the...
How to Watch: Duke vs Iowa in Jimmy V Classic
Duke returns to Cameron North tonight, as the program makes its (at least) annual pilgrimage to play at the Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will face off against the 6-1 Iowa Hawkeyes as part of the Jimmy V Classic, their second game against a Big Ten opponent this year and the last nonconference game against a Quadrant One opponent. Vegas odds have the Blue Devils as slight favorites at 2.5 points (a line that opened at 3.5 points initially but has been bet down).
UCLA Completes Miracle Comeback to Win National Championship
Maricarmen Reyes scored the game winning goal with 3:20 in the second overtime to complete UCLA's miraculous comeback over North Carolina, 3-2, and claim the National Championship Monday night in Cary, North Carolina. UCLA trailed 0-2 with 10 minutes remaining but scored two goals in the final ten minutes, including...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 15 Duke vs. Iowa
Iowa will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 on the season, while the Blue Devils are 8-2. Here is more information on the contest. Tip: 8:30 PM...
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. UNC-Greensboro channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) as they take on the UNC-Greensboro Spartans in just the second meeting between the two programs. Arkansas picked up an 89-74 victory over the Spartans in their lone meeting back in December of 2001. “I think...
