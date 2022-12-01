Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Column: Can Jaxson Dart make a Corral-like leap in year two under Lane Kiffin?
Before I try to dissect this unique comparison, let me just start out by saying these are two completely different players. Jaxson Dart is trying to be the next Jaxson Dart, not the next Matt Corral. The surface level connection between the two is that they’ve both come from California...
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Braylon Burnside names top eight on eve of state title game
One of the state of Mississippi's top 2024 prospects released a top eight on Friday. Starkville High School wide receiver/athlete Braylon Burnside released a top eight consisting of Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Florida State, Oregon, South Carolina, Jackson State and Alcorn State. The 6-0.5, 185-pound Burnside is a four-star...
Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement
Is Lane Kiffin recruiting another Mississippi State receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
mississippiscoreboard.com
Coach Jay Ladner Has Southern Miss’ Men’s Basketball Team Heading In The Right Direction, Off To An 8-0 Start, Best In 62 Seasons
When Jay Ladner took over the Southern Miss men’s basketball program four years ago, he had a vision to bring the Golden Eagles back to the national prominence like when he played for Southern Miss coach M.K. Turk in the late 1980s and when star players like Clarence Weatherspoon and Darrin Chancellor played for Turk in the early 1990s.
mississippiscoreboard.com
STARKVILLE WINS MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE TITLE, DENIES BRANDON OF FIRST STATE TITLE IN SCHOOL HISTORY
Starkville, which barely made the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs as a No. 4 seed, won its eighth straight game to capture the school’s seventh state football championship Saturday night at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Meanwhile, Brandon was denied its first state championship in school history...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
therebelwalk.com
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
USM’s new president making $650,000; all of Mississippi’s public college presidents saw raises this year
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
wcbi.com
MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak. Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties. At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state...
