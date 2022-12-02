Read full article on original website
12/3/22: Mild & Breezy with Showers Saturday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth: It will be a very mild and breezy start to the weekend with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s for most! However, we will have to deal with wind gusts to 40 mph and a few waves of rain, the first of which comes in this […]
NEWS10 ABC
12/4/22: Sun Returns for Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Clouds held tough this afternoon which kept us in the 30s for the day today, but clouds are clearing this evening and will lead to a chilly overnight. Sunshine will return for Monday as high pressure passes by, a few clouds will drift in for the afternoon and evening.
