ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Coppin State vs. NC State basketball

RALEIGH, N.C. -- All of the positive vibes surrounding NC State men's basketball have seemingly dissipated for the fanbase after a poor shooting night that resulted in a 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh at home. The Wolfpack went from a 7-1 team with two quality wins and its only loss on a neutral court against Kansas to 0-1 in ACC play with a bad loss at home to Pittsburgh.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Duke returns to Cameron North tonight, as the program makes its (at least) annual pilgrimage to play at the Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will face off against the 6-1 Iowa Hawkeyes as part of the Jimmy V Classic, their second game against a Big Ten opponent this year and the last nonconference game against a Quadrant One opponent. Vegas odds have the Blue Devils as slight favorites at 2.5 points (a line that opened at 3.5 points initially but has been bet down).
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UCLA Completes Miracle Comeback to Win National Championship

Maricarmen Reyes scored the game winning goal with 3:20 in the second overtime to complete UCLA's miraculous comeback over North Carolina, 3-2, and claim the National Championship Monday night in Cary, North Carolina. UCLA trailed 0-2 with 10 minutes remaining but scored two goals in the final ten minutes, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 15 Duke vs. Iowa

Iowa will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 on the season, while the Blue Devils are 8-2. Here is more information on the contest. Tip: 8:30 PM...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy