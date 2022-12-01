GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans, and for everyone wondering if K-State will have players sit out for the NFL Draft, the answer is likely a no. As Fitz explains, he thinks even potential first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is expected to depart after this junior year for the professional ranks — along with many other players, including Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe, who also may depart early — will play in the Sugar Bowl. Why? Because for them, it's about their teammates and their school more than themselves.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO