BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Former five-star recruit, Oregon LB Justin Flowe enters the transfer portal
In a surprise decision, former five-star recruit and current Oregon LB Justin Flowe has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Flowe, who has battled injuries during his tenure at Oregon, played in 10 games this season with the Ducks, recording 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Flowe...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Best Landing Spot For QB DJ Uiagalelei
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Chris Hassel to break down the best landing spot for QB DJ Uiagalelei.
Two sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
The benefit for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter to enter the Transfer Portal
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s top players likely will all play in the Sugar Bowl for each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans, and for everyone wondering if K-State will have players sit out for the NFL Draft, the answer is likely a no. As Fitz explains, he thinks even potential first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is expected to depart after this junior year for the professional ranks — along with many other players, including Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe, who also may depart early — will play in the Sugar Bowl. Why? Because for them, it's about their teammates and their school more than themselves.
Sean Lewis reportedly set to join Coach Prime in Boulder as offensive coordinator
The Coach Prime effect is in full force. Deion Sanders has convinced highly respected Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to move to Colorado to serve as the Buffaloes offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Lewis, who was on BuffStampede.com's Hot Board 2.0 list as a potential head coaching...
JT Daniels intends to enter NCAA transfer portal after one season as WVU football QB, per report
JT Daniels intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Tuesday by Pete Thamel. Daniels spent the 2022 season with West Virginia after playing the previous two at Georgia. A former five-star recruit, Daniels started his college career at USC, where he was from 2018-19. Daniels lost his starting job to Kedon Slovis in 2019 after a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, leading him to enter the transfer portal.
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
3 Penn State standouts earn Freshman All-America recognition; Ji’Ayir Brown receives another postseason invite
Three young Penn State standouts earned recognition for their performances in 2022 with inclusion on the College Football News Freshman All-America Team. Linebacker Abdul Carter was named to the first team, running back Nick Singleton was named to the second team and running back Kaytron Allen was honorable mention on the team, which was announced Tuesday morning.
SEC football power rankings: Georgia tops final update heading into CFP semifinal against Ohio State
Kirby Smart wanted his team to play with controlled aggression in Saturday's SEC Championship Game against LSU and the Bulldogs obliged, unloading on the Tigers with a first-half bludgeoning during a 50-30 thumping in Atlanta. Georgia, which meets Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals later this month, tops our final SEC power rankings heading into bowl season, a crucial set of games for a league that was not as elite as most expected it would be this fall.
USC Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker
USC football dominated the Transfer Portal in Lincoln Riley's first offseason, ending the year with the No. 1 transfer class. But on the flip side of that, the Trojans saw more than two dozen players transfer out from the Clay Helton Era. Monday officially opens the Transfer Portal, and more Trojans are expected to seek greener pastures this time around, albeit less than early 2022.
Travis Hunter news: Odds of former top-rated recruit leaving Jackson State for Colorado is '100%' per analyst
As soon as Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State to Colorado became official, eyes darted towards Travis Hunter to see what the Class of 2022's No. 1 ranked player would do next. Carl Reed of 247Sports believes that Hunter will join Sanders at Colorado. Hunter still has one game left at Jackson State as a Celebration Bowl clash with North Carolina Central awaits.
WATCH: Drew Pyne’s Transfer Timing a Surprise, Not Decision
It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
