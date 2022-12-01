View the original article to see embedded media. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his return to the Huskies for his senior season in 2023. “As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I know for sure there is so much more out there for this team and the job is still not finished,” Penix said in his video announcement Sunday night. “I can’t wait to be back playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”

17 HOURS AGO