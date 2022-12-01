Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
No. 5 UConn aims to remain perfect at Florida
No. 5 UConn is off to a dominant start this season, winning each of its nine games by double figures
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for draft
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba declared for the NFL draft on Monday after he was ruled out of the College Football Playoff with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season. The preseason All-American sustained the injury in the season opener and played just parts of...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett wins Burlsworth Trophy, named Heisman finalist
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the recipient of the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college player who began his career as a walk-on. In addition, Bennett was also named one of four Heisman Trophy finalists earlier in the day Monday. “I don’t...
Report: Ed Orgeron, Chris Petersen Deny Connection to UNLV Job
View the original article to see embedded media. The college football coaching carousel is constantly spinning this time of year, but Monday’s report from Andy Yamashita of the Las Vegas Review-Journal certainly turned some heads when he wrote Ed Orgeron and Chris Petersen “might be in the running” for the vacant UNLV job.
Auburn Defends Freeze Hire in Email Responses to Fans
As Auburn zeroed in on hiring Hugh Freeze in the days following Thanksgiving, those in the Tigers fan base who disagreed with the decision made their voices heard in the email inboxes of athletic director John Cohen and school president Chris Roberts. In emails obtained Monday by Sports Illustrated, Auburn...
The Five Biggest Snubs in Heisman Trophy History
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 Heisman Trophy is set to be handed out on Saturday night in New York City. As college football fans prepare to watch this year’s Heisman ceremony, it’s only fitting that readers revisit some of the notable snubs in the history of the award.
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to Return for Senior Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his return to the Huskies for his senior season in 2023. “As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I know for sure there is so much more out there for this team and the job is still not finished,” Penix said in his video announcement Sunday night. “I can’t wait to be back playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”
Lions win fourth in five games by romping past Jaguars
Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the host Detroit Lions won for the fourth time in five games by romping past the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday. Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114...
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Has Not Asked QB Matt Ryan About Shoulder Injury
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday had yet another head-scratching exchange with a reporter on Monday, this time in regard to an injury to starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Speaking to reporters on the heels of a 54–19 blowout loss to the Cowboys—in which Indianapolis allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter—Saturday spoke about Ryan, who turned the ball over four times in the team’s third straight defeat. When asked if he thought Ryan’s shoulder injury from earlier in the season was affecting his play, the interim coach made a rather confusing admission.
Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick Blasts Scott Satterfield
View the original article to see embedded media. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the Cardinals football program to take the vacant position at Cincinnati, the Bearcats announced Monday morning. Satterfield, who entered 2022 squarely on the hot seat, led the Cardinals to a 7–5 record and a berth in the...
Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos
Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye
Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder...
NFL Flexes Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Commanders in Week 15
The NFL has provided a shake-up to the Week 15 schedule, moving three games to Saturday and flexing in a new Sunday night game. First, the league announced which three games will make up the Saturday slate in two weeks. The Colts and Vikings will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Ravens-Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET and Dolphins-Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET, with all three games broadcasted on NFL Network. Additionally, the league has flexed Giants-Commanders into Sunday Night Football, moving Patriots-Raiders to 4:25 on Sunday.
Packers recover from 13-point deficit, beat Bears for 8th straight time
Mason Crosby kicked a go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining and Christian Watson had rushing and receiving touchdowns to boost the visiting Green Bay Packers to a 28-19 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) defeated the Bears for the eighth straight time, while Chicago lost...
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown lead Eagles in rout of Titans
Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, and the host Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-10 on Sunday. Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards and tossed two touchdowns to A.J. Brown, a former member of the Titans. Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards and DeVonta Smith added five catches for 102 yards and a score.
