Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Police search for man who attacked Starbucks customer with knife inside Northern California store
Investigators on Monday continued their search for a suspect who assaulted a man with some type of knife Sunday afternoon inside a Northern California Starbucks cafe. The reported assault occurred shortly 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on the 300 block of Elm Avenue in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.
KCRA.com
'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
KCRA.com
Heavy traffic on Capital City Freeway after overpass fencing falls on car driving by
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several northbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento are blocked Monday evening after an overpass barrier fell on a vehicle driving by, officials said. The Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that a large vehicle — likely a big rig — went onto the...
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
KCRA.com
Uber finds a 50% increase in drivers across Sacramento, many cite inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New data by the rideshare platform, Uber, found a worldwide increase in Uber drivers by nearly 30%. Sacramento saw one of the largest upticks in drivers, with a 50% increase. Of new drivers surveyed, 72% said inflation and the cost of living were factors in joining...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Santa Claus visiting Roseville neighborhoods ahead of Christmas
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Santa is visiting neighborhoods in Roseville on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15. He’ll be touring neighborhoods starting at 6 p.m. each night and each route is anticipated to run from 1 to 1.5 hours. Here are the neighborhoods Santa will be visiting in Roseville, according […]
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
goldcountrymedia.com
Hot property: 3 bedrooms for a great price in Orangevale
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is a previously featured home in an established Orangevale neighborhood that awaits a new owner at a great price. It’s an excellent price point for a first-time buyer at a list price of $450,000. Located at 8745 Baxter Way, this home...
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
A half-mile of smiles: Lodi Parade of Lights warms spirits of hardy crowd on a cold night
NEITHER THE WINTERY weather nor the chill that the storm front brought with it stopped people from attending the annual Parade of Lights in Lodi. Hundreds gathered along Lockeford, Church and School streets in Lodi, dressed in their best Christmas attire, to watch and cheer for their favorite floats on Thursday evening.
Comments / 6