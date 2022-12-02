Read full article on original website
Related
Fast-fashion giant Shein investigated its own factories after damning report on working conditions—and the results are costing them $15 million to fix
After an explosive undercover investigation alleged Shein employees were working 17-hour days, the fast fashion giant is spending $15 million to fix the problem.
biopharminternational.com
Reaction Biology Acquires Bioassay GmbH for Increasing Large Molecule Capabilities
In addition, personnel, equipment, and facilities from the acquired companies will expand Reaction Biology’s presence in Germany while enabling its global customers to leverage Bioassay’s expansive portfolio of regulated clinical and commercial services. Reaction Biology Corporation announced on December 2, 2022 that their closure on a definitive agreement...
Facebook moderation system favours ‘business partners’, says oversight board
Users who generate high revenue for platforms have clearer access to effective moderation system
biopharminternational.com
Multi-Attribute Methods for Biopharmaceutical Analysis
Obtain more data without the ambiguity of traditional chromatographic and electrophoretic assays. This notebook compiles app notes generated by the Biopharmaceutical Scientific Operations Team at Waters. They illustrate key attribute monitoring workflows that have been developed to improve and streamline MAM analysis of biotherapeutic proteins.
Comments / 0