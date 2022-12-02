ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reaction Biology Acquires Bioassay GmbH for Increasing Large Molecule Capabilities

In addition, personnel, equipment, and facilities from the acquired companies will expand Reaction Biology’s presence in Germany while enabling its global customers to leverage Bioassay’s expansive portfolio of regulated clinical and commercial services. Reaction Biology Corporation announced on December 2, 2022 that their closure on a definitive agreement...
Multi-Attribute Methods for Biopharmaceutical Analysis

Obtain more data without the ambiguity of traditional chromatographic and electrophoretic assays. This notebook compiles app notes generated by the Biopharmaceutical Scientific Operations Team at Waters. They illustrate key attribute monitoring workflows that have been developed to improve and streamline MAM analysis of biotherapeutic proteins.

