The Ringer
England Through to the Quarterfinal to Play France, and Flowers for Olivier Giroud
England are through to the World Cup quarterfinals. Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about the 3-0 win over Senegal, which featured a sublime performance by Jude Bellingham. They then turn their attention to France, who beat Poland 3-1, thanks to two Kylian Mbappé goals and one from Olivier Giroud, who gets flowers after he became France’s all-time men’s leading goalscorer.
The Ringer
USA gets Van Gaaled, Argentina is alive!
There’s only one place to begin, and that is with the Netherlands’ 3-1 victory over the USMNT. Musa and Ryan discuss how the Dutch won it, what the U.S. could’ve done better, and whether Gregg Berhalter coached this side to its potential (03:40), as well as the tactical battle with Louis van Gaal. The Netherlands will face Argentina in the quarterfinal, who eliminated Australia with a 2-1 win (23:41) that included Lionel Messi’s 789th career goal in his 1,000th game.
