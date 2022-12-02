DJ Khaled is now the owner of several high-end toilet bowls. Khaled, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday, received the toilets as a gift from Drake. “@champagnepapi real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!! thank u my brother!! Nahhh this No regular toilet this that TOTO! Same model as the ones in the embassy 🇨🇦 I LIKE WHAT DRAKE LIKE!! Love brother!! Thank you for the gift,” Khaled wrote on Instagram.

8 DAYS AGO