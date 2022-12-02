Read full article on original website
Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years
Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
DJ Khaled Receives Luxurious Toilets From Drake On His Birthday
DJ Khaled is now the owner of several high-end toilet bowls. Khaled, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday, received the toilets as a gift from Drake. “@champagnepapi real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!! thank u my brother!! Nahhh this No regular toilet this that TOTO! Same model as the ones in the embassy 🇨🇦 I LIKE WHAT DRAKE LIKE!! Love brother!! Thank you for the gift,” Khaled wrote on Instagram.
Marsai Martin Unfazed By Criticism Of Her Savage X Fenty Show Spotlight
Like many child celebrities, Marsai Martin, 18, grew up under a microscope, and her coming of age has made it no different. Martin’s maturity has left fans missing her child-like innocence on screen. While visiting Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning to promote the new Paramount+ film Fantasy Football — alongside Kelly Rowland — the topic of conversation came into play.
Freeway Rick Ross Names Donald Glover As His 'Dream Actor' To Play Him In His Biopic
Ricky Donnell Ross, or Freeway Rick Ross, as he’s also known, has a very interesting life story. While many have tried to depict adaptations of his life on the big and small screen, or through music, the 62-year-old former drug kingpin is finally getting a chance to tell it his way.
Charlamagne Slams Kanye West: 'He Is Definitely A Clown'
Charlamagne Tha God blasted Kanye West when he addressed the rapper’s latest controversial comments. Unleashing his rant on his show, The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne said Kanye is “moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer.”
Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton, Cherished And Influential Music Industry Leader, Has Passed Away
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a prominent and beloved music industry executive and manager, has passed away. The heartbreaking news was shared by Hylton’s family to his social media accounts on Saturday, Nov. 26. In a statement from the Hylton family, it was confirmed that the hip-hop mogul passed...
