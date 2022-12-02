ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blavity

Comments / 0

Related
Blavity

Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years

Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
Blavity

DJ Khaled Receives Luxurious Toilets From Drake On His Birthday

DJ Khaled is now the owner of several high-end toilet bowls. Khaled, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday, received the toilets as a gift from Drake. “@champagnepapi real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!! thank u my brother!! Nahhh this No regular toilet this that TOTO! Same model as the ones in the embassy 🇨🇦 I LIKE WHAT DRAKE LIKE!! Love brother!! Thank you for the gift,” Khaled wrote on Instagram.
Blavity

Marsai Martin Unfazed By Criticism Of Her Savage X Fenty Show Spotlight

Like many child celebrities, Marsai Martin, 18, grew up under a microscope, and her coming of age has made it no different. Martin’s maturity has left fans missing her child-like innocence on screen. While visiting Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning to promote the new Paramount+ film Fantasy Football — alongside Kelly Rowland — the topic of conversation came into play.
Blavity

Charlamagne Slams Kanye West: 'He Is Definitely A Clown'

Charlamagne Tha God blasted Kanye West when he addressed the rapper’s latest controversial comments. Unleashing his rant on his show, The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne said Kanye is “moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer.”
Blavity

Blavity

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Hard hitting and culturally relevant news, insights, and commentary, from voices unique voices across the Diaspora. If it’s happening in the culture, you’ll find it at Blavity : News online.

 https://blavity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy