A three-judge arbitration panel in Florida ruled that UnitedHealthcare must award $10.8 million to a TeamHealth clinician group for underpayments from 2017 to 2020. The verdict is the latest in a contentious legal history between the payer and the Knoxville, Tenn.-based physician staffing company. A jury ruled in December 2021 that UnitedHealthcare must pay $60 million in punitive damages after losing a Nevada lawsuit against TeamHealth over thousands of provider underpayments for emergency services. TeamHealth medical groups have eight additional lawsuits pending across the country challenging the payer's alleged underpayment practices, according to a Nov. 30 TeamHealth news release.

4 DAYS AGO