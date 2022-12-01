ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Leader

Open skate Dec. 6 at Mohegan Sun Arena to benefit Toys for Tots

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46u3hb_0jUbtjWV00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The ASM Global-managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will open its doors once again for public ice skating on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the Toys for Tots open skate in support of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Anyone bringing a new, unwrapped toy or making a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots is permitted to participate in the open skate.

The open skate will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and light refreshments will be available for purchase with partial proceeds donated to Toys for Tots.

This is the only day throughout the year that the public is allowed to skate on the ice at Mohegan Sun Arena, home to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Patrons must bring their own skates to participate in the open skate — Mohegan Sun Arena will not have skates on site for rent and all guests that will be going on to the ice will need to be wearing skates.

Skate rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) at Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre for $4 per pair starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. There are a limited number of skate rentals available. Proper photo ID and a credit card must be presented to rent skates. All skates must be returned to the Toyota SportsPlex at Coal Street before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Great prizes

All guests in attendance will have the opportunity to win some great prizes while at the event including:

• Disney On Ice tickets

• Jeff Dunham tickets

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Club Seat tickets

• Thomas Rhett tickets

• Harlem Globetrotter tickets

• Sesame Street Live tickets

• Monster Jam tickets

• Jump passes from Skyzone in Pittston

• Gift basket from Red Robin

• Texas Roadhouse gift certificates

• Prize pack from Mohegan Pennsylvania

• Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders prize pack

• LT Verrastro prize pack

Guests in attendance will receive two (2) complimentary entry forms to win one of the above prizes. Additional entries are available with a $5 or $10 donation to Toys For Tots.

*Prizes are subject to change.

For more information on the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, visit — http://www.toysfortots.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Skating, other events to brighten holidays in WB

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre area has plenty of upcoming events to celebrate the holiday season. • The Public Square ice-skating rink opened for business on Friday, Dec. 2. The city will be providing free skates for public use on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Times Leader

Penguins demolish Bears

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins used a second-period outburst to secure a 7-3 win over the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon at Giant Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-6-1-2) scored five goals in seven minutes during the second period to flip a one-goal deficit into a...
familyfunpa.com

Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experience

This December, treat your family to a holiday experience that is sure to become a tradition with a trip to Light the Night at Sugarloaf Golf Club in Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania. Nestled in the Conyngham Valley, Sugarloaf Golf Club has been transformed from a golf course into a magical Christmas wonderland filled with twinkling holiday light displays and festive scenes just outside their clubhouse doors.
Times Leader

WBS Penguins fall to Islanders

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Prior to the game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10-6-1-2) honored its three newest inductees to the team’s Hall of Fame: Steve Barrouk, Tom Grace and...
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre business opened when Calvin Coolidge was president is closing its doors. The year, 1927. The location, is 33 west market street, Wilkes-Barre. A wholesaler of handmade rugs opened its doors and welcomed the community 95 years later, still welcoming customers with open arms. After years of service, M. […]
Times Leader

Local Roundup: Holy Redeemer tops Wilkes-Barre Area in boys basketball

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Zack Perta scored 16 points to lead the Holy Redeemer boys basketball team to a 56-45 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area in the first round of the Wilkes-Barre Area Tournament on Friday. Wilkes-Barre Area was led by Kaprie Cottle with 12 points.
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Times Leader

‘Trees for Troops’ encourages donating Christmas trees to service members

WILKES-BARRE — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Col. Donald O’Shell, Director of Staff, Headquarters Pennsylvania Air National Guard, this week helped kick off the 2022 Trees for Troops donation weekend at Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in York, and encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to active-duty military and their families.
texasbreaking.com

Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31

To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
Mark Star

Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks

It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
WBRE

13-year-old girl reported missing from Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing to the Wilkes-Barre City police. Investigators said Asia Muhammad (pictured below) was reported missing on 11/29 after leaving her home in Wilkes-Barre. Police ask those with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 911 or Wilkes-Barre City Police at (570)208-4200.
Times Leader

Budget and parking ordinance on Wilkes-Barre City Council work session agenda

WILKES-BARRE — At its upcoming work session, City Council will give Mayor George Brown’s $53.2 million balanced budget a final look before voting on it Thursday. The budget that does not contain a property tax increase is included in the agenda for the work session scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council’s chambers at City Hall.
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy