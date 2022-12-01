Open skate Dec. 6 at Mohegan Sun Arena to benefit Toys for Tots

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The ASM Global-managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will open its doors once again for public ice skating on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the Toys for Tots open skate in support of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Anyone bringing a new, unwrapped toy or making a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots is permitted to participate in the open skate.

The open skate will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and light refreshments will be available for purchase with partial proceeds donated to Toys for Tots.

This is the only day throughout the year that the public is allowed to skate on the ice at Mohegan Sun Arena, home to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Patrons must bring their own skates to participate in the open skate — Mohegan Sun Arena will not have skates on site for rent and all guests that will be going on to the ice will need to be wearing skates.

Skate rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) at Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre for $4 per pair starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. There are a limited number of skate rentals available. Proper photo ID and a credit card must be presented to rent skates. All skates must be returned to the Toyota SportsPlex at Coal Street before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Great prizes

All guests in attendance will have the opportunity to win some great prizes while at the event including:

• Disney On Ice tickets

• Jeff Dunham tickets

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Club Seat tickets

• Thomas Rhett tickets

• Harlem Globetrotter tickets

• Sesame Street Live tickets

• Monster Jam tickets

• Jump passes from Skyzone in Pittston

• Gift basket from Red Robin

• Texas Roadhouse gift certificates

• Prize pack from Mohegan Pennsylvania

• Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders prize pack

• LT Verrastro prize pack

Guests in attendance will receive two (2) complimentary entry forms to win one of the above prizes. Additional entries are available with a $5 or $10 donation to Toys For Tots.

*Prizes are subject to change.

For more information on the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, visit — http://www.toysfortots.org.