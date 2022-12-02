When you think of end-of-the-year exhibitions like the Hero World Challenge, it’s hard not to look at the events as paid vacations for the participants. There are just 20 players competing at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, all staying in swanky villas, playing in a no-cut event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize money payout and no one walking away with less than $100,000. Given the large sums of money that are starting to be thrown around in the men’s professional golf, the $3.5 million overall purse on offer is modest, but it’s still a handsome reward at the end of a long (and tumultuous) 2022 season.

2 DAYS AGO