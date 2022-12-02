Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Look: Prominent Golfer's Wife Hates Tiger Woods
A prominent golfer's wife has taken a shot at Tiger Woods. Woods opened up about some of the things he's had to deal with over the years, including returning from serious injuries. Pat Perez, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, has had some brutally honest comments on Woods over...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Hero World Challenge
When you think of end-of-the-year exhibitions like the Hero World Challenge, it’s hard not to look at the events as paid vacations for the participants. There are just 20 players competing at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, all staying in swanky villas, playing in a no-cut event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize money payout and no one walking away with less than $100,000. Given the large sums of money that are starting to be thrown around in the men’s professional golf, the $3.5 million overall purse on offer is modest, but it’s still a handsome reward at the end of a long (and tumultuous) 2022 season.
Golf instruction: Where to position your ball when you putt
Many golfers struggle with putting, and often times this can be resolved with proper ball alignment in the setup. It’s common to think that the putting stroke is the root of the problem, but where you are striking the ball in the stance can really shake up your putting.
GolfWRX
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
GolfWRX
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals swing advice to Charlie: ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s’
Yes, it’s a bummer Tiger Woods is not competing this week at the Hero World Challenge as we expected. Tiger cited Plantar fasciitis on Monday as holding him out from competing. Still, Tiger’s on-site and has been a bit of a content factory all week long. Each day...
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods wants ANOTHER BIG WIN on PGA Tour despite new injury problem
Tiger Woods revealed he wants "another big win" on the PGA Tour during his stint in the NBC commentary booth at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday - and he isn't ruling out a major. While talking in the studio during the third round, Woods said he believed he could...
Golf Digest
The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line
For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf's ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I'm going to make it my business now to be as much...
Mud Balls Anger PGA Tour Players At Hero World Challenge
A number of PGA Tour stars were 'infuriated' after the Tour's decision to not allow preferred lies
First golf course sportsbook to break ground in Scottsdale
The PGA and DraftKings Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. Details: The sportsbook is expected to open in the fall of 2023, PGA Tour spokesperson Allie LeClair tells Axios. It will be the first sportsbook at a golf course in the U.S....
Golf Digest
Rules Review: When does the three-minute search time for a lost ball actually begin?
Among the many rules we all choose to ignore in everyday golf, the three-minute search time for a lost ball might be the one we ignore the hardest. And hey, can you blame us? It's gutting to lose a $4 ProV1, or that special ball with the scuff on it that you've had for the last three rounds.
QBE Shootout to be mixed-team event for PGA and LPGA tours
Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are representing the LPGA Tour this week in the QBE Shootout. Next year, they will have plenty of company.The QBE Shootout will become a mixed-team event starting in 2023, returning such a format to the schedule for the first time since the JC Penney Classic in 1999.Players were informed of the change at a meeting last week in the Bahamas.Details have not been confirmed, such as the qualification criteria or the format. The QBE Shootout dates to 1989 when it was more commonly known as the Shark Shootout.“I think it's something that needed to...
Comments / 0