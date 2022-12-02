ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State tournament classifications for the 2022-23 girls basketball season

Here are the classifications for the 2022-23 state tournament as released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys and girls bowling season preview, 2022-23

It is time to dust off your bowling shoes and clean your bowling ball!. The boys and girls New Jersey high school bowling seasons are back beginning on Dec. 5. It seems just like yesterday they were hitting the lanes last winter. With that said, take a look at our...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say

A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks

The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana

Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which he said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers will replace outgoing chair Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis...
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Comedian Freddie Roman, N.J. native known for Catskills flair, dead at 85

Freddie Roman, a comedian who made his name in the Borscht Belt of the Catskills in the 1960s before bringing the Catskills to Broadway, has died, the New York Times reports. Roman, a New Jersey native, was 85 when he died of a heart attack Nov. 26 in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter, Judi Levin, told the Times.
N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.

New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
