State tournament classifications for the 2022-23 girls basketball season
Here are the classifications for the 2022-23 state tournament as released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys and girls bowling season preview, 2022-23
It is time to dust off your bowling shoes and clean your bowling ball!. The boys and girls New Jersey high school bowling seasons are back beginning on Dec. 5. It seems just like yesterday they were hitting the lanes last winter. With that said, take a look at our...
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
No. 5 Old Tappan pulls away from No. 4 Delsea to win Group 3 football championship
Old Tappan, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, delivered all season in the important moments. Saturday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 final called for the Golden Knights to show moxie once more, and they did so with a near-perfect fourth-quarter to beat No. 4 Delsea 24-14 at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium.
Who are top boys basketball sophomore scoring leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning sophomore scorers in New Jersey.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
Residents fighting plan to build ‘mega warehouse’ next to train tracks in N.J. town
Sparta residents are fighting a proposal to build a warehouse in the Sussex County township, alleging local officials amended an ordinance to allow a proposal for an 880,000-square-foot building in an area where a “mega warehouse” is not permitted. Township officials changed an ordinance in February 2021 to...
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Maryland Caesars promo code: $100 free or $1,500 in first bet insurance for Saints-Bucs on MNF
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Maryland sports betting is live and Caesars promo code NJBONUSPICS is giving new users their choice of a welcome offer for Saints vs....
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Pinelands to lose 2.4M trees in ‘smart’ fire prevention plan but N.J. activists don’t buy it
A new plan to cut as many as 2.4 million small trees from a dense section of the New Jersey Pinelands as part of wildfire mitigation efforts by the state has drawn criticism from some officials and environmental advocates. The initiative, officially called the “Allen and Oswego Road Fire Mitigation...
Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which he said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers will replace outgoing chair Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis...
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
Comedian Freddie Roman, N.J. native known for Catskills flair, dead at 85
Freddie Roman, a comedian who made his name in the Borscht Belt of the Catskills in the 1960s before bringing the Catskills to Broadway, has died, the New York Times reports. Roman, a New Jersey native, was 85 when he died of a heart attack Nov. 26 in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter, Judi Levin, told the Times.
N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.
New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
Safety report card says N.J. needs speed cameras to reduce highway traffic deaths
An annual report that ranks each state by whether it has certain safety laws on the books, from teen driver training standards to driving while intoxicated, has added a new criteria – automated speed enforcement. The 2023 Roadmap to Safety report issued annually by the Advocates for Highway and...
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
