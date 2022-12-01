Duke returns to Cameron North tonight, as the program makes its (at least) annual pilgrimage to play at the Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will face off against the 6-1 Iowa Hawkeyes as part of the Jimmy V Classic, their second game against a Big Ten opponent this year and the last nonconference game against a Quadrant One opponent. Vegas odds have the Blue Devils as slight favorites at 2.5 points (a line that opened at 3.5 points initially but has been bet down).

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO