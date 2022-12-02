ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say

A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Daily Voice

Officers Catch Woman In 20-Foot Fall From Ledge Of AC Expressway

A 41-year-old suicidal woman who lost her balance while trying to make her way off of a ledge on the Atlantic City Expressway was caught during her 20-foot fall by a New Jersey State trooper, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of a suicidal person near mile marker 41 in...
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
NJ.com

N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.

New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
WPG Talk Radio

Marlton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

A man from Marlton has been sentenced on charges related to him illegally possessing firearms. On Monday, 51-year-old Gregory Carleton was sentenced to five years in state prison on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit and 18 months on each of three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey 101.5

Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer

The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Cat Country 107.3

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
Shore News Network

Man reported missing in Lakewood found dead inside car

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who was reported missing by his family was found inside his car on Thursday. The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after the man was found dead. The man was reported missing by family members earlier. At this time, police have not released any further details, and the department is continuing its investigation. No cause of death was announced by the police. The post Man reported missing in Lakewood found dead inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy