College basketball icon Dick Vitale reflects on darkest days of cancer battle: ‘Am I gonna beat this?’
After undergoing a chemotherapy session at the Jellison Oncology Center at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida in the fall of 2021, Dick Vitale would lie in his hospital bed wondering if was ever going to make it out of there. Would the man known as “Dickie V.” ever be able...
A standout freshman, a hot hand, a tournament winner and an event winner: Who will be high school athlete of week?
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us. You can vote for the Manitowoc-Sheboygan high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Friday. You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device. ...
MNF DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on Saints-Bucs moneyline bets
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster
Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
Ice Hockey: Storylines to watch for the 2022-23 season
As we get closer and closer to puck drop, NJ Advance Media will continue to unveil plenty of preseason stories to get you ready for what’s to come.
State tournament classifications for the 2022-23 girls basketball season
Here are the classifications for the 2022-23 state tournament as released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
Who are top boys basketball free throw scoring leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning free throw scorers in New Jersey.
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
