MNF DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on Saints-Bucs moneyline bets

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tom Brady looks to rebound in Week 13 and a DraftKings promo code could turn $5 into $150 with a winning moneyline wager...
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster

Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
State tournament classifications for the 2022-23 girls basketball season

Here are the classifications for the 2022-23 state tournament as released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star

When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.

