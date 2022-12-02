Read full article on original website
Related
Shorthorn
UTA begins hiring process for vice president for Student Affairs vacancy
UTA has launched the hiring process to fill the vice president for Student Affairs vacancy. The vice president for Student Affairs is tasked to lead a diverse division and be a champion or advocate for issues and concerns of students on and off campus, online, undergraduate and graduate, according to the job posting. The position reports directly to Tamara Brown, UTA’s provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
Shorthorn
UTA prepares for upcoming commencement ceremonies at Globe Life Field
About 3,000 UTA graduating seniors will walk across Globe Life Field on Dec. 16 to graduate in UTA’s fall 2022 commencement ceremonies. The event will be split into three separate ceremonies throughout the day, each presenting a host of logistical challenges to sort, including ensuring graduates and families know where to go, how to park and how to access amenities, said Jonikka Davis, associate director for Marketing and Communications in Student Affairs.
keranews.org
Grant offers $1.5 million to students in Dallas early college high school programs
Nineteen-year-old Virgie Toliver’s a junior at the University of North Texas at Dallas, thanks to a couple years of college credits earned while attending Lincoln High School. Lincoln’s one of many local schools where bright kids can take free college courses — or gain certifications — by the time they finish high school.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
fortworthreport.org
Up-and-coming Latina DJ wants to use her platform differently than her peers
Noches De Fortuna, a DJ collective, brings the sounds of Latin American electronic and pop music to their monthly residency at Ruins, a bar and restaurant in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas. Arlington resident Ailynn Aguilar recently performed her first club set as a guest DJ for Noches De...
Shorthorn
The end of an era: Arlington mourns baseball legend Marvin “Butch” McBroom
On a cold Thanksgiving morning in Granbury, Texas, some lost a father, some lost a mentor, some lost a friend and others all of those at once. But for Arlington, the death of Marvin “Butch” McBroom, 78, meant the loss of a UTA baseball pioneer. Between 1974 and...
Shorthorn
Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade
The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell
Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
fortworthreport.org
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success
While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
From Classmate to Kidney Donor; Ursuline Academy Classmates to Become ‘Kidney Sisters'
On Tuesday, December 6, Ursuline Academy of Dallas classmates Nono Osuji and Megan Nietzel will be bound by more than high school memories. The two will under undergo transplant surgery as Nietzel donates her kidney to Osuji. "I was like oh my God, oh my God, OH MY GOD," Osuji...
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
dallasexpress.com
Bezos Gives $1.25 Million to Dallas Homeless Organization
Can mass infusions of money solve the root problems of homelessness and vagrancy? The City of Dallas and many nonprofits in the area continue to spend millions of dollars each year trying to address these issues. Yet, somehow, the plague of homelessness and vagrancy in the area continues, as previously reported in The Dallas Express.
fwtx.com
Top Attorneys Cocktail Reception
Fort Worth Magazine’s 2022 Top Attorneys have been announced. No doubt, a celebration was in order for this group of fine legal professionals. Fort Worth Magazine hosted a gathering for the winners and their guests at Lot 12 Rooftop Bar on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, to celebrate these victors. It was a cool evening to be out on the town, but an open bar successfully kept temperatures and spirits up.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Comments / 1