WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
Missing Hattiesburg man found dead
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a missing man was found dead. Police said they were notified on Sunday, December 4 of a deceased person off of Lakeview Road around 3:00 p.m. They said the person was identified as 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett. Bennett was reported missing to Hattiesburg police on November 22, […]
WDAM-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
WDAM-TV
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man injured. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting reportedly happened at a location on or off Ovett Moselle Road Saturday, although the sheriff’s department says that information has yet to be verified.
WDAM-TV
Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announces start of ‘Pick Up Petal Week’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Grab those trash bags, Petal residents!. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced via Facebook Monday afternoon that this week was the start of “Pick-Up Petal Week.”. The initiative started last year as a way to encourage residents to help clean up the city. “During the summer,...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle. JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the...
WDAM-TV
U.S. 49 Walmart hosting inaugural, in-store Christmas parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To get in the holiday cheer, the Walmart Supercenter located on U.S. 49 is throwing its inaugural, in-store Christmas Parade on Tuesday. Starting at 4 p.m., the public can visit the store to take part in selfies with Santa, kids’ activities and listen to the Hattiesburg High School band.
Officials continue search after find vehicle of man last seen on Thursday
The car of a Mississippi man missing in Pike County since Thursday, Dec. 1, has been found in Marion County. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted in social media that Roosevelt McDaniel’s vehicle, a a gray Kia Rio sedan, was located Sunday afternoon off of Riverbend Road in Goss on Ivy Landing in Marion County.
Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
Man arrested after home invasion, shooting in Magee
MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a home invasion and shooting that left a person injured in Magee on Saturday, December 3. Officials with the Magee Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:50 p.m. on 4th Street where they found a person had been shot in […]
WDAM-TV
City of Ellisville names employees of year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville got into the Christmas spirit Friday, hosting its annual party for city employees. At the event, city employees were recognized for their service. Firefighter and police officer of the year also were announced. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox?...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County seeking missing woman
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca Dubose (also known as Nicole Burgess) who has been reported as a missing person. Rebecca Dubose/Nicole Burgess is 39 years old, has darker blonde and sometimes brown hair, green eyes, 5’ 4” in height, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She was last seen on Sunday, November 26th, leaving Bok Homa Casino.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
Man arrested, pedestrian fatally hit by car in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in Petal on Tuesday, November 29. Pine Belt News reported William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly hit and killed Stanley Bowman, 44, on Morriston Road. He remained at the […]
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
WDAM-TV
Town of Sandersville deals with discolored water
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville is facing some water problems and they’ve been constant the past few days. The main issue: discolored water flowing from the town’s taps. Sandersville has three water wells- one elevated and two in the ground. The elevated tank was recently...
Mississippi teen receives 120 years for armed robbery, kidnapping incidents
A Mississippi teen has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Jkwon O. Page, 18, was sentenced to 30 years for each count. Judge Bob Helfrich allowed 60 of the years to run...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo offering sloth experience for 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is giving visitors a new animal experience for 2023. Guests will be able to partake in a one-on-one experience with the zoo’s sloths, Chewy and Mo. During this time, the zoo staff also will provide more information on education and conservation at the zoo.
