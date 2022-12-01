ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Expert: Cars crashing into storefronts more common than people think

By Matt Paddock
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17G5CO_0jUbaFYq00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cars have crashed into a number storefronts over the last week in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, signaling a terrifying trend that one expert believes can easily be avoided.

Robert Reiter of the Storefront Safety Council tells 12 News these crashes happen more often than people think.

Nationwide, Reiter estimates that that cars crash into storefronts roughly 100 times each day.

RELATED: Driver in deadly Mass. Apple store crash held on bail

“Every year, about 2,600 people are killed,” he said. “Every year, about 16,000 people are injured.”

Rhode Island and Massachusetts have seen a number of crashes over the last few weeks.

Back in October, a former Dollar Tree employee stole a car and crashed it through the entrance of his former workplace , narrowly missing a young girl who was walking by.

MORE: Driver in Dollar Tree crash charged with assault, vehicle theft

Just last week, one man was killed and 19 people were injured after a car plowed through the front window of an Apple store.

Reiter said crashes like these could easily be avoided by either redesigning shopping centers or installing protective barriers.

“A simple barrier between the parking lot and the sidewalk takes away all the risk to pedestrians and the risks to those in side the store,” he explained.

Reiter said everyone should always be aware of their surroundings, since these crashes can happen anywhere and impact anyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were […]
FALMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Drier and Brighter Sunday Ahead

After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday. On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick. Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region. The transition to that drier air starts tonight […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Clear, Cold, and Dry End to Weekend

Happy Sunday! After a rainy, windy, and warm Saturday we’re looking forward to a very bright and sunny, all-be-it-cool, end to the weekend. On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick. Rainfall was generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy