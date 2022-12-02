ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 The Point

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Ziggi’s Coffee to Add Second Location in Windsor

Ziggi's Coffee will soon have a second location in Windsor. The new location will be in Water Valley located on the northeast corner of Crossroads Boulevard and 7th Street. Ziggi's Coffee is a morning staple to many in Colorado for their caffeine fix and soon those that live near Water Valley and Raindance will have less of a commute for a cup of joe.
99.9 The Point

How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?

It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
99.9 The Point

Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
99.9 The Point

The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022

The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
99.9 The Point

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
99.9 The Point

The Salvation Army Invites FoCo to Give Back in 3 Ways

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with The Fort Collins Salvation Army Corp Officer and Pastor, Genesis Apuan, about their Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. To donate virtually to the Red Kettle Campaign Click here. To find an Angel Tree in Fort Collins so you can purchase...
99.9 The Point

The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
99.9 The Point

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
99.9 The Point

20 Amazing Things You’ll See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.
99.9 The Point

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy