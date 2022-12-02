ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlJr2_0jUbYfk000

PIX Now 09:39

ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.

The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams.

"The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said in a statement released Thursday.

"Our sympathies and condolences go out to those closest to him. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office declined to file murder charges in this case solely on a legal and factual determination — and not an elective, optional, or discretionary one."

Becton said her decision "was based upon an established law."

Video evidence of the incident clearly shows Jackson and another suspect exiting the Chevron station convenience store after the robbery and running from the scene.

Williams is then seen in the footage leaving the station store with a firearm while running after the robbers.

"Williams then fired upon Mr. Jackson, hitting him in the leg while he was fleeing and causing him to fall to the ground," Becton's statement read. "Mr. Williams continued to approach Mr. Jackson with his firearm pointing at him when Mr. Jackson fired shots at Williams hitting him twice. Once in the chest and in the leg."

In the eyes of the law, Becton said, Williams' actions ceased to be self-defense when he pursued Jackson and the other suspect with a firearm and continued to pursue Jackson after he shot him.

"The legal distinction is clear: when your property and life are being threatened, an individual is legally justified in using deadly force in self-defense," she said. "However, once the threat of harm has dissipated, the victim of a property crime cannot then use deadly force to reclaim stolen property."

But Becton promised Williams family that once Jackson and his convicted, prosecutors will be pressing for a long prison sentence.

Comments / 21

Maximus
3d ago

People: you must realize when people of color in Coco County commit crimes, Diana will always find a way to either drop or reduce charges. It's all that racial equity the pasty white female Liberals bought into when they elected Bad news Becton.

Reply
14
Stephen Arellano
3d ago

She will offer them a plea Deal without even consulting the victims family. Thats what she did to me when my Son was Murdered by her favorite 10 + strikes felon.

Reply(1)
10
Dennis Jenkins
3d ago

so he was robbed then chased after the suspects. why? let them get away. u weren't hurt in the robbery. u chased after them. sorry he died but never put ur life on the line for a job

Reply(1)
8
Related
CBS San Francisco

CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide

ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision.   Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill police K-9 unit apprehends burglary suspect

MORGAN HILL -- A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday at 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the Poke Bowl restaurant at 408 Tennant Station on a report of an in-progress burglary. Responding officers located the suspect, later identified as Garcia, exiting the closed business. Police said the suspect...
CBS San Francisco

Two arrested after drunkenly scaling towering San Mateo scaffolding

SAN MATEO -- Two suspects were arrested Friday night after they allegedly scaled the towering scaffolding at a San Mateo high-rise construction site.San Mateo police said officers responded to the site and discovered the pair was climbing the scaffolding towards the massive high-rise crane.When ordered out, one hid and the other ran from the scene, but was captured.Both suspects were arrested for drunk in public, trespassing, and resisting arrest."Thanks to our allied agencies who assisted us with setting up a perimeter and providing air support and additional sets of eyes," San Mateo police said on Facebook.Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
abc10.com

Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
SFist

Sunday Links: CHP Arrests Man Wandering On Oakland Freeway, Seize Load of Fentanyl

In the second instance of a man reportedly walking on an East Bay freeway brandishing a gun in the last week, CHP arrested a man on I-580 near the 980 interchange in Oakland last Tuesday who was walking around in traffic, clearly very high on drugs. His vehicle, running with its door open, was then found to have over a kilo of rainbow-colored fentanyl in it, along with a bunch of cash. [KRON4 / Facebook]
citrusheightssentinel.com

Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop

By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting

Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history

Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Pleasant Hill leaves 1 injured; suspect detained

PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said a suspect was located and detained in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident. Information on the suspect was not immediately available Friday night.
KRON4 News

Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court

RANCHO CORDOVA —  The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.  CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings

OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating Shooting in Pleasant Hill

Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old...
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business

OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco police seize large stash of pot, heroin, fentanyl and LSD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco confirmed a significant drug seizure Friday afternoon at a hotel that included a large amount of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and LSD.According to a tweet by the South San Francisco Police Department, officers found the drugs inside a hotel room on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard. Police also found evidence of drug sales and distribution. Police did not say whether there were any arrests in connection with the drug bust or provide specific quantities of the drugs seized. The investigation is still ongoing.    
KRON4 News

Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy