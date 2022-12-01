Read full article on original website
KHOU
Classic cars pull up for KHOU 11 Secret Santa toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army
HOUSTON — We're in the home stretch of the KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive, so it's only natural that we called in some extra horsepower Saturday morning!. Dozens of classic cars lined up at the KHOU 11 studios to help those in need. It's the eighth year in a row we've partnered with Bobby Jenkins, the organizer of the Classic Car Toy Drive.
Where Can I Volunteer In Texas During The Holiday Season?
Holidays are just around the corner and it is likely that you’re thinking about a special thing you may want for Christmas. How about a little bit of your time for those people in need? Here are some organizations in the Houston Area you can volunteer to during the holiday season.
Click2Houston.com
Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day
HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day. The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support. “I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022,...
Click2Houston.com
Domestic violence during the holidays: Houston Area Women’s Center offers resources
HOUSTON – This time of the year can be a dangerous one. According to Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of Houston Area Women’s Center, there appears to be a “pattern of escalation” in relational violence around the holidays. On Thursday morning, a woman was fatally shot at an...
papercitymag.com
Houston Health Care Heroes Saluted at Surprisingly Colorful Black-Tie Affair
The Health Museum gala chairs Sara 7 David Cordúa (Photo by Wilson Parish) What: The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science (aka The Health Museum) gala. PC Moment: With the “Viva la Vida” theme, many among the ballroom throng donned a Frida Khalo inspired headdresses which added bountiful color to the fashions of the black-tie affair. Chaired by Sara and chef David Cordúa, the dinner and dancing event raised close to $300,000 for the museum‘s education and community programs.
After giant inflatable Rudolph gets returned, more come forward over stolen holiday yard decorations
HOUSTON — A giant inflatable Rudolph has been returned after thieves were caught on camera stealing it from a northwest Houston yard in the middle of the night. The homeowner credits a story KHOU 11 ran Thursday night for Rudolph's return. "I was just happy to have Rudolph back,"...
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
HPD: Two killed in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus with child in back seat
HOUSTON — A man shot a woman multiple times in a car in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning the gun on himself in the passenger seat on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and...
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
KHOU
The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!
HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
Scrubs Magazine
Patient Heads Home for the Holidays After 453 Days in the Hospital
Dub Crochet, a Texas native, might hold the record for the longest COVID-19 hospital stay in history. He was diagnosed with the virus in August 2021 before being admitted to Houston Methodist Texas Medical Center. Three months later, he was transferred to Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, which became his home for the next year.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
forwardtimes.com
HANDS OFF OUR ELDERS!
ABOVE: Reverend James C. Hicks (right) and daughter, Iowa Colony Council Member Arnetta Murray (left) Our precious senior citizens must be protected AGAINST this barrage of attacks across the Greater Houston area. Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays where families gather to reflect and express their gratitude for all...
iheart.com
Awesome Bad Bunny Holiday Light Show
Every year I love seeing the creativity and complexity of the houses that have their holiday light displays, synched to music. A TikTok'er by the name of H Town Frankie in Houston has his home programmed with SEVERAL artists including Bad Bunny!. Check out Frankie's Bad Bunny display!. And this...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies in possible murder-suicide outside Texas Children’s Hospital - west campus, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has died after being shot by a suspect who then turned gun on himself in the parking lot of Texas Children’s Hospital in west Harris County, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,...
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
fox26houston.com
Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston
In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
Child unharmed, man and woman found dead in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: HPD
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Galveston's Dickens On The Strand takes visitors back in time
HOUSTON — Dickens on the Strand is a time-honored tradition and a Victorian-themed holiday celebration that's been paying homage to history for nearly 50 years in Galveston. The streets of Galveston are taking a step back in time to Victorian London celebrating Charles Dickens and a time period that Galveston embodies.
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
