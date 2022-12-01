ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where Can I Volunteer In Texas During The Holiday Season?

Holidays are just around the corner and it is likely that you’re thinking about a special thing you may want for Christmas. How about a little bit of your time for those people in need? Here are some organizations in the Houston Area you can volunteer to during the holiday season.
Click2Houston.com

Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day

HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day. The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support. “I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022,...
papercitymag.com

Houston Health Care Heroes Saluted at Surprisingly Colorful Black-Tie Affair

The Health Museum gala chairs Sara 7 David Cordúa (Photo by Wilson Parish) What: The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science (aka The Health Museum) gala. PC Moment: With the “Viva la Vida” theme, many among the ballroom throng donned a Frida Khalo inspired headdresses which added bountiful color to the fashions of the black-tie affair. Chaired by Sara and chef David Cordúa, the dinner and dancing event raised close to $300,000 for the museum‘s education and community programs.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
HOUSTON, TX
Scrubs Magazine

Patient Heads Home for the Holidays After 453 Days in the Hospital

Dub Crochet, a Texas native, might hold the record for the longest COVID-19 hospital stay in history. He was diagnosed with the virus in August 2021 before being admitted to Houston Methodist Texas Medical Center. Three months later, he was transferred to Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, which became his home for the next year.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

HANDS OFF OUR ELDERS!

ABOVE: Reverend James C. Hicks (right) and daughter, Iowa Colony Council Member Arnetta Murray (left) Our precious senior citizens must be protected AGAINST this barrage of attacks across the Greater Houston area. Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays where families gather to reflect and express their gratitude for all...
iheart.com

Awesome Bad Bunny Holiday Light Show

Every year I love seeing the creativity and complexity of the houses that have their holiday light displays, synched to music. A TikTok'er by the name of H Town Frankie in Houston has his home programmed with SEVERAL artists including Bad Bunny!. Check out Frankie's Bad Bunny display!. And this...
fox26houston.com

Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston

In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Galveston's Dickens On The Strand takes visitors back in time

HOUSTON — Dickens on the Strand is a time-honored tradition and a Victorian-themed holiday celebration that's been paying homage to history for nearly 50 years in Galveston. The streets of Galveston are taking a step back in time to Victorian London celebrating Charles Dickens and a time period that Galveston embodies.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.

