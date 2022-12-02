Read full article on original website
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
Brendan Gallagher out at least two weeks
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Brendan Gallagher would be missing at least the next two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher accompanied the team on its trip out West but hasn't played since the 4-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on November 29 at the Bell Centre. He sat out Montreal's contests in both Calgary and Edmonton.
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
Ducks Partner with Local Communities to Open Holiday Ice Rinks
Ducks to participate in the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at Santa Ana Winter Village Saturday, Dec. 10 and host Ducks Day in Huntington Beach Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ducks will kick off the holiday season during the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at the Santa Ana Winter Village located at Civic Center Plaza of the Flags this Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Ducks will host Ducks Day at Surf City Winter Wonderland located at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4- 8 p.m.
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
Jason Robertson named NHL's Third Star of the Week
Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending December 4. Robertson shared the League lead with five goals in three outings (5-1-6) to power the Stars (14-6-5, 33 points) to a 2-0-1 week and extend his personal point streak to 18 contests dating to Oct. 27 (21-13-34), two shy of the franchise record.
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens and Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 4. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid paced the NHL with 5-6-11 in four...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche
In the fourth game of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) will host Jared Bednar's defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
PROSPECTS: Five Invited to Canada's World Juniors Selection Camp
Team Canada announced their 2023 World Junior Selection Roster on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had five prospects named to Canada's 2023 preliminary World Junior roster. Forwards Colton Dach, Ryan Greene and defensemen Nolan Allan, Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski will join the team in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for a chance to join the final 23-player roster before the start of the tournament. Six cuts will be made before the official announcement of final roster.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. COYOTES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings vs. Arizona. After a big 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, the Flames are expected to roll with the same lineup this evening when they host the Arizona Coyotes. As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup...
Konecny, Flyers hold off Avalanche for second win in past 14
PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny scored for the third straight game, and the Philadelphia Flyers held on for a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Konecny, who missed the previous six games with an upper-body injury, leads the Flyers with 10 goals. "The team's been...
BLOG: Yamamoto ready to return to the lineup against Washington
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will receive reinforcements in the form of forward Kailer Yamamoto's return to the lineup on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. The Spokane, Wash. product has missed the last 11 games since last appearing for the Blue & Orange in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning back on Nov. 8 at AMALIE Arena. Yamamoto also missed the Oilers season opener against the Vancouver Canucks before recording three assists, 15 shots and a +4 plus/minus in the following 13 games prior to coming down with his upper-body injury.
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
Coach's Challenge: DET @ CBJ - 3:35 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Detroit. Video review determined that Detroit's David Perron preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Dylan Larkin's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
