Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
familytravelgo.com
The Christmas Wonderland – Everything you need to know about Tulsas big indoor Christmas Event
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Inside they have many rooms with different fun Christmas Activities. Our family had a wonderful time enjoying the many activities. Some...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police hold annual Shop with a Cop Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and the Rotary Club of Tulsa helped give some special students a Christmas they’ll remember on Saturday. Since 2002, the Rotary Club of Tulsa hosts the annual outreach event to provide a positive impression of police officers to Tulsa children.
News On 6
American Airlines Apologizes After Sending Tulsa Man's Wheelchair On Wrong Flight
A Tulsa man is calling for airlines to better accommodate customers that need special assistance, after his wheelchair that he uses every day was sent on another flight to the other side of the country. The mistake left him waiting at the airport for hours before he could go home.
news9.com
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
okcfox.com
Friends of Oklahoma musician Jake Flint discuss his legacy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Sunday, Oklahoma musician Jake Flint married the love of his life. Eight days later, his friends and family will attend his funeral. It’s hard to find anyone who would say an unkind word about Jake Flint. One of his close friends told NewsChannel 8 that his greatest impact on Tulsa’s music scene was his presence.
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
okcfox.com
Ponca City police searching for robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station robbery early Sunday morning. Police say just after 5 a.m. Sunday, the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Osage Street was robbed by a younger white man. The suspect is...
Watch: Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
okcfox.com
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
Comments / 0