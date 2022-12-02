ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
KRMG

Fire damages south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police hold annual Shop with a Cop Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and the Rotary Club of Tulsa helped give some special students a Christmas they’ll remember on Saturday. Since 2002, the Rotary Club of Tulsa hosts the annual outreach event to provide a positive impression of police officers to Tulsa children.
news9.com

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
okcfox.com

Friends of Oklahoma musician Jake Flint discuss his legacy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Sunday, Oklahoma musician Jake Flint married the love of his life. Eight days later, his friends and family will attend his funeral. It’s hard to find anyone who would say an unkind word about Jake Flint. One of his close friends told NewsChannel 8 that his greatest impact on Tulsa’s music scene was his presence.
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic

What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
stillwaterliving.com

Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.

Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
okcfox.com

Ponca City police searching for robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station robbery early Sunday morning. Police say just after 5 a.m. Sunday, the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Osage Street was robbed by a younger white man. The suspect is...

