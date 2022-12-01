Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Likely departure set for Brevard Public Schools superintendent
VIERA, Fla. — Following an announcement at the end of the last regular meeting, the school board for Brevard Public Schools published the paperwork outline for removing the district’s superintendent. The agenda for Monday’s special school board meeting was published on Thursday, but the actual document with specifics...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis heightens, impacts UCF students
Jess Budin dashed to tour The Verge, taking photos for her out-of-town roommate as notifications saying spots were filling up took over her phone. The junior human communications major was looking to sign a lease at the complex that week for her and her roommate after discovering they needed to find a new place to live as soon as possible.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department steps up recruitment efforts to fill officer shortages
ORLANDO, Fla. - Corporal Kasey Jennett has worked on the Orlando Police Department (OPD) recruitment team for more than three years. She says finding people who want to be officers is getting harder. While staff shortages are being seen nationwide, she says safety can’t be undercut. "We’ve been to...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
City of Orlando officials will vote for new ordinance that will redefine nightlife in Downtown
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council will be voting for a new ordinance that will change the meaning of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Downtown Orlando. The ordinance creates new and separate definitions for the three types of establishments in the city code. The goal is to manage these...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County sheriff brings fugitive back from Puerto Rico using new agreement
ORLANDO, Fla. - After signing an agreement with Puerto Rico's government, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office extradited two fugitives Friday and brought another back to Florida. Elvis Rodriguez-Gutierrez was flanked by Sheriff Marcos Lopez and one of his detectives as they walked him through Orlando International Airport. He was wanted...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Sheriff Misses the Old Days When Students Could Have the “Cheeks of Their Ass Torn Off” for Misbehaving
A Florida sheriff says the reason his county’s school district has struggled to address behavioral problems among its students is because kids aren’t scared to “have the cheeks of their ass torn off” for causing trouble in class. But Sheriff Wayne Ivey, of Brevard County, promised...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
Man dies after being shot in east Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in his 50s was fatally shot Friday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Dean Road, south of Lake Underhill Road. Much of the investigation Friday was focused behind a Family Dollar in...
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
WESH
Homeowners in Volusia community devastated by Hurricane Nicole determined to rebuild
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Recovery efforts continue along the coast in Volusia County where back-to-back tropical storms left a number of properties damaged or destroyed. In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, homes literally fell into the ocean during Nicole. “When that tore apart like tissue paper I was very concerned,” said Phil Martin, who...
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
Bay News 9
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
Orlando Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of Orlando! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads, listings, content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
WCJB
Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Police chief recommends termination of Tavares officer
TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares police chief announced Friday that she is recommending that a police officer be terminated following an internal affairs investigation. Chief Sarah Coursey said the investigation revealed that officer Jason Baugh, who’s been with the department for 14 years, violated city policy during an interaction with a citizen. That violation, she said, should result in his termination.
Comments / 0