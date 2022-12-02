Read full article on original website
Chunghwa Telecom Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT), CMS Energy (CMS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund , Brighthouse Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) 5.55 -0.54% 8.43% 2022-11-21 23:49:16. 2 Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) 25.10...
JOYY, LyondellBasell, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – JOYY (YY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Associated Banc (ASB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 JOYY (YY) 30.46 1.84% 7.8% 2022-12-01 01:42:15. 2 LyondellBasell (LYB) 83.48 -1.67% 5.77% 2022-12-05 15:59:59. 3 Associated Banc (ASB) 23.99...
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA), Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) 4.03 0.12% 21.65%...
Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, 360 Finance, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), 360 Finance (QFIN), First Capital (FCAP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) 3.84 0.52% 10.47% 2022-11-25 15:15:07. 2 360 Finance (QFIN) 15.34 3.16%...
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 27.91% in 21 sessions from $0.72 at 2022-11-11, to $0.52 at 16:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.18% to $11,212.08, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
MongoDB Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) slid 9.02% to $145.71 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend trading session today. MongoDB’s last...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
EUR/USD Historical Low Levels Rise, Amid Weaker Dollar – Nordea: (EURUSD) Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar has seen a dramatic sell-off over the past month. Nordea economists expect that the greenback will remain stable in the short-term. However, EUR/USD looks set to rise next year. Nordea Bank Abp, commonly called Nordea is a European bank that provides financial services throughout...
Tesla 'Victim Of Its Own Success:' Analyst Flags 2 Reasons Behind Reported China Production Cut
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares plunged 6.37% on Monday after two separate reports suggested the electric vehicle maker reduced Made-In-China Model Y production by 20% in December. The company, however, denied the reports. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter has an Overweight rating and $340 price target for Tesla...
Mercedes-Benz Doubles Production Capacity At Untertürkheim Plant
Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY is planning to double its electric drive units production capacity. The new works agreement calls for doubling the production capacity of electric drive units for Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2024. In the target scenario, 1 million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,128.05. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 49791227, 86.73% below its average volume of...
