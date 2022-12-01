Read full article on original website
Greater West Bloomfield-Native Sworn in to Represent Community in Michigan Legislature
Michigan State Representative-Elect, Noah Arbit (D-20th District) is sworn in for his term, to begin in January of 2023, in a live ceremony at Handleman Hall at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit. Representative-Elect Arbit was sworn in by West Bloomfield Township Clerk, Debbie Binder, which was affirmed by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein. Also speaking at the event was Oakland County Clerk & Register of Deeds Lisa Brown and US Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI).
Oakland Business Professor Talks Rail Deal, Musk and More | Megacast Interview, December 2, 2022
Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner talks about congressional intervention to prevent a rail workers strike, as well as a recent feud between Twitter’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website...
Michigan Non-Profit Supports At-Risk Youth & Families | Megacast Interview, December 2, 2022
Tia Russell, Founder of Take My Hand, talks about her organization’s work uplifting and supporting kids and families in low-income and at-risk communities!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/...
