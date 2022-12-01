Michigan State Representative-Elect, Noah Arbit (D-20th District) is sworn in for his term, to begin in January of 2023, in a live ceremony at Handleman Hall at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit. Representative-Elect Arbit was sworn in by West Bloomfield Township Clerk, Debbie Binder, which was affirmed by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein. Also speaking at the event was Oakland County Clerk & Register of Deeds Lisa Brown and US Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI).

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO