John Williams: Don't let landfill owner's heirs profit from further ruination of our environmentTo build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question. The Summit Corporation says it has a plan to build, and all it needs to produce a new housing/condo project is $30 million of our property tax money. Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs. The Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission and city voters should say no thanks. There are a number of reasons for saying no...

2 DAYS AGO