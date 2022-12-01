Read full article on original website
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
Readers respond: Take Multnomah County’s gas stove report with grain of salt
Your electric stove is 3.4 times more likely to cause a deadly home fire than a gas one. That’s an attention-grabbing first sentence. So is “your gas stove can make you and your children sick,” the first sentence in a recent news article on OregonLive (“Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says,” Nov. 10).
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
Construction of largest alternative diesel refinery in U.S. faces permitting challenges
An Oregon company hoping to build the largest alternative, or renewable, diesel refinery in the country along the Columbia River faces several new permitting challenges that could challenge the project. In September, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality denied Portland-based Next Renewable Fuels, Inc. a key water permit, and on...
Opinion: Undoing urban growth boundary isn’t the answer to our housing crisis
Diaz is executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon. McCarty is executive director of Community Alliance of Tenants. Messinetti is president and chief executive for Habitat for Humanity Portland Region. In his Nov. 12 column, “Need for housing exceeds all boundaries,” Steve Duin proposes that we address Oregon’s housing crisis...
Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness
The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.
City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Former mayor: Oregon City shouldn't hand developers $30 million
John Williams: Don't let landfill owner's heirs profit from further ruination of our environmentTo build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question. The Summit Corporation says it has a plan to build, and all it needs to produce a new housing/condo project is $30 million of our property tax money. Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs. The Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission and city voters should say no thanks. There are a number of reasons for saying no...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
An RV explodes outside of Salt & Straw’s headquarters, prompting property crime discussion: Beat Check podcast
Salt & Straw isn’t often in the news for non-ice cream related reasons. But when an RV exploded out front of the funky dessert company’s headquarters in southeast Portland, it sparked something else – a broader discussion about property crime. On the latest episode of Beat Check...
Bill Monroe: Over the river and through the woods, salmon returns make merry
And we’re not talking about the popular used Christmas tree contribution to baby salmon habitat. That will come in January. Despite a disappointing sport catch of coho salmon at the mouth of the Columbia River, returns to metro-area rivers range from encouraging to record numbers. For the second consecutive...
Senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigns in response to plan for mass camps
In another chapter of the city of Portland’s protracted struggle to address homelessness, a senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigned the night before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a controversial plan to construct compulsory mass encampments for homeless Portlanders Oct. 21. Portland City Council approved the...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Hwy 26 back open at Hwy 217 after serious injury crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed for several hours Friday morning due to a crash. The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed just before 3 a.m. The highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes and to expect long delays during the morning commute.
Steal This Bike
This story first ran in the Aug. 23, 2006, edition of Willamette Week. Earlier this month, Portland Police Chief Rosie Sizer presented Citizen Medals of Heroism to four men and one woman who chased and captured a knife-wielding sex offender at the Oregon Zoo. Last month, a Parkrose man sat...
City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate
Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...
