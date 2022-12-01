ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Oregon City News

Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road

Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
philomathnews.com

Construction of largest alternative diesel refinery in U.S. faces permitting challenges

An Oregon company hoping to build the largest alternative, or renewable, diesel refinery in the country along the Columbia River faces several new permitting challenges that could challenge the project. In September, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality denied Portland-based Next Renewable Fuels, Inc. a key water permit, and on...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness

The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.
klcc.org

City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer

After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
KGW

Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"

PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Oregon City shouldn't hand developers $30 million

John Williams: Don't let landfill owner's heirs profit from further ruination of our environmentTo build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question. The Summit Corporation says it has a plan to build, and all it needs to produce a new housing/condo project is $30 million of our property tax money. Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs. The Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission and city voters should say no thanks. There are a number of reasons for saying no...
streetroots.org

Senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigns in response to plan for mass camps

In another chapter of the city of Portland’s protracted struggle to address homelessness, a senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigned the night before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a controversial plan to construct compulsory mass encampments for homeless Portlanders Oct. 21. Portland City Council approved the...
kptv.com

Hwy 26 back open at Hwy 217 after serious injury crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed for several hours Friday morning due to a crash. The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed just before 3 a.m. The highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes and to expect long delays during the morning commute.
WWEEK

Steal This Bike

This story first ran in the Aug. 23, 2006, edition of Willamette Week. Earlier this month, Portland Police Chief Rosie Sizer presented Citizen Medals of Heroism to four men and one woman who chased and captured a knife-wielding sex offender at the Oregon Zoo. Last month, a Parkrose man sat...
piolog.com

City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate

Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...

