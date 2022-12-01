Read full article on original website
Related
Delta Air Lines Restricts Lounge Access “In Unison” With American Express
In an effort to reduce crowding, Delta Air Lines will be either cutting or restricting lounge access for a number of travelers in 2023. Unsurprisingly, this move comes with full blessing from Delta’s most valuable client, American Express. No Surprise: Delta Air Lines 2023 Lounge Access Restrictions Favor American...
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
teslarati.com
Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.
Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions. As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.
Woman's How-To For Surviving International Economy Flights Is a Lifesaver
We'll definitely be using her advice.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?
Is the overhead storage bin above your airplane seat yours?. It’s a question being asked on the ol’ double-u, double-u, double-u thanks to a recent post to the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, where two couples can be seen battling for luggage real estate that they both feel entitled to. Who’s right?
Airline Is Recruiting Senior Citizens To Be Flight Attendants
Budget carrier EasyJet is going on a hiring spree and rather than targeting the youth, it is targeting senior citizens in its purse to recruit more flight attendants. I think this is a great idea. EasyJet Wants More Senior Citizens Citizens To Be Flight Attendants. Over the last year, EasyJet...
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Atlas Obscura
Inside the Diet That Fueled Chinese Transcontinental Railroad Workers
The winter of 1867 came bitter and merciless to the Chinese men that tunneled through the transcontinental railroad’s most formidable section, a nearly 1,700-foot stretch of granite at the Donner Summit in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. The men, immigrants from subtropical Guangdong, had never before known snow, let alone the relentless blizzards of the kind that, just 20 years before, forced the Donner party into cannibalism a few miles away.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
AVEVA Named in Top 100 Best Companies for Women in India
AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has been named as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI). The accolade was jointly awarded by Avtar, India’s premier Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) solutions firm, and Seramount, a US-based professional services company dedicated to advancing D&I in the workplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006233/en/ The AVEVA India team receiving the award from senior officials of Avtar and Sermount (Photo: AETOSWire) Now in its seventh year, the BCWI study has established itself as corporate India’s most comprehensive gender analytics exercise. Every edition of the study has extensively surveyed over 300 companies – assessing their D&I practices, programs and policies to ensure gender inclusion in the workplace – to determine the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.
Tree Hugger
US Residential Building Code Will Soon Have Hempcrete
Every time I write about alternative construction materials, a commenter will ask: "What about hemp?" The main reasons I didn't cover the hemp scene is because it reeked of the hippie aesthetic that we tend to avoid. More importantly, it wasn't easy to find or use in the U.S. But...
dcnewsnow.com
Best gift for frequent fliers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have that friend or family member who’s always on the go and can’t stop racking up the frequent flier miles?. Products that make that next vacation or business trip a little easier are sure to earn high marks...
