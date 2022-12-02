ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Trump news – live: GOP pushback on Trump’s Constitution remark but stop short of disqualifying him from 2024

Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his GOP counterpart in Louisiana has this to say: “The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted, but the Constitution can’t be suspended.”While speaking on CNN, however, Sen Cornyn’s assessment of Trump’s posturing fell along the same lines as Sen John Thune and...

