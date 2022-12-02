Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his GOP counterpart in Louisiana has this to say: “The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted, but the Constitution can’t be suspended.”While speaking on CNN, however, Sen Cornyn’s assessment of Trump’s posturing fell along the same lines as Sen John Thune and...

23 MINUTES AGO