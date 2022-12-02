Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — On the outskirts of Yogyakarta, an Indonesian city that’s home to many universities, is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women. It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance – not only in Indonesia, but across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities, hounded by security forces, and limited to clandestine social lives. Appeals for change from LGBTQ-friendly nations are routinely dismissed as unwarranted outside interference. Yogyakarta’s Al-Fatah Islamic school was founded 14 years ago by Shinta Ratri, a trans woman who struggled with self-doubts in her youth, wondering if her gender transition was sinful. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology, then devoted herself to enabling other trans women to study Islam. Initially, there were 20 students at the school, and now about 60 – many of them middle-aged.
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans are to meet for talks aimed at strengthening their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s economy expected to grow 6.9% this year – World Bank
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country’s growth. The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1...
Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club
If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history. If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.
wealthinsidermag.com
Market Snapshot: The U.S. economy won’t collapse under Fed’s ‘weight’ based on the performance of these sectors despite inflation and oil risks
Investors are trying to read the tea leaves in a choppy U.S. stock market to gauge whether its recent run higher can continue after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed bullish sentiment at the end of November by indicating its aggressive interest rate hikes could slow. “The leadership of the...
wealthinsidermag.com
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates to a 10-year high and stuck with its projection that more hikes are needed to cool inflation, a stance taken as slightly hawkish by markets that were looking for signs of a pause in the near term.
Trump news – live: GOP pushback on Trump’s Constitution remark but stop short of disqualifying him from 2024
Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his GOP counterpart in Louisiana has this to say: “The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted, but the Constitution can’t be suspended.”While speaking on CNN, however, Sen Cornyn’s assessment of Trump’s posturing fell along the same lines as Sen John Thune and...
wealthinsidermag.com
: Inflation and credit-card debt are on the rise, despite a strong job market. Tell us how the economy is affecting you.
We want to hear from readers who have stories to share about the effects of increasing costs and a changing economy. If you’d like to share your experience, write to readerstories@marketwatch.com. Please include your name and the best way to reach you. A reporter may be in touch. For...
wealthinsidermag.com
Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin Could Fall to $5,000 Next Year
Standard Chartered Bank says the price of bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year. The bank’s analyst explained that cryptocurrencies could fall further and more crypto firms could “succumb to liquidity squeezes and investor withdrawals.”. Standard Chartered Bank’s $5K Bitcoin Scenario. Standard Chartered Bank published a note...
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s Central Bank Digital Currency Should Be Able to Do Anything Cryptocurrency Can Do With No Risk, Official Claims
An Indian central bank official claims that if there is anything cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether can do, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be able to create a product that will do the same job without the associated risks. “This is essentially what we are doing in the CBDC experiments,” he stressed.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
wealthinsidermag.com
Web3 Crypto Onboarding Platform Transak Integrates With Coinbase Wallet
According to Transak, users of the Coinbase self-custody wallet in South East Asia can now use its Web3 onboarding platform “as a fiat on-ramp to buy crypto.” Transak’s integration with the Coinbase wallet is coming at a time when more users are becoming “aware of the importance of keeping their assets safe, secure, and in their control.”
wealthinsidermag.com
Oil rises after OPEC+ holds oil output targets, China eases COVID curbs
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices inched up in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities...
Comments / 0