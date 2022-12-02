Washington Watch: Cannabis banking bill and retirement package both could actually pass Congress by year’s end, analysts say

Secure Act is a no go. Leave our retirement alone. Stupid rich politicians always want to screw with the little man’s bread money. Men average a life span of 70 and raising the age means never collecting for most.
Listen people marijuana has been around since I was a child. It's here in the US and it's not going away. We should tax the h*** out of it and then use that money to repair our infrastructure pay for medicaid and get rid of our grocery taxes. Trust me people there are enough people to do not want to drink alcohol anymore & they want to an alternative to alcohol. This is marijuana. You don't hallucinate off of it you can't OD off of it. I do believe that banking should be open so there's a people that sell legal marijuana can put it in the bank. We have dispensaries here in SD & none of them have been broken into. I think it's time that the US legalized marijuana. Rather than letting the drug dealers get rich let's just get it legalized and we can watch the DUI's & Crime go down.
I hope the Secure Act 2.o gets rejected. The Government basically wants you to work until you die.
