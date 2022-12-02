Dappradar Report Shows Blockchain Gaming Thrived Amid FTX Collapse, Sector Accounted for 46% of All Network Activity

Read full article on original website
India’s Central Bank Digital Currency Should Be Able to Do Anything Cryptocurrency Can Do With No Risk, Official Claims
An Indian central bank official claims that if there is anything cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether can do, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be able to create a product that will do the same job without the associated risks. “This is essentially what we are doing in the CBDC experiments,” he stressed.
Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin Could Fall to $5,000 Next Year
Standard Chartered Bank says the price of bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year. The bank’s analyst explained that cryptocurrencies could fall further and more crypto firms could “succumb to liquidity squeezes and investor withdrawals.”. Standard Chartered Bank’s $5K Bitcoin Scenario. Standard Chartered Bank published a note...
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Slides 7.32%, Reduction Marks the Largest Drop in 2022
On Dec. 5, 2022, at block height 766,080, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty adjustment dropped 7.32% lower, making it the largest difficulty reduction in 2022. The current difficulty is approximately 34.24 trillion and it will remain at this point for the next two weeks or 2,016 blocks. Bitcoin Miners Catch a...
An Unknown Individual Signed a Message Associated With BTC Block 1,018, Reward Was Minted 16 Days After Satoshi Launched Bitcoin
On Nov. 15, 2022, a post was created on the forum website bitcointalk.org and the thread’s creator asked people to share signatures tied to some of their oldest mined bitcoin blocks. 11 days later, a newly created bitcointalk.org profile, called “Onesignature,” shared a signed message tethered to an extremely old block reward created on Jan. 19, 2009. The key was associated with bitcoin block 1,018 which was created 16 days after Satoshi Nakamoto launched the network.
ZincFive Raises $54 Million in Series D Financing
PORTLAND, Oregon--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. The Series D investment brings ZincFive’s total funding since inception to $139 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005114/en/ ZincFive announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
Market Snapshot: The U.S. economy won’t collapse under Fed’s ‘weight’ based on the performance of these sectors despite inflation and oil risks
Investors are trying to read the tea leaves in a choppy U.S. stock market to gauge whether its recent run higher can continue after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed bullish sentiment at the end of November by indicating its aggressive interest rate hikes could slow. “The leadership of the...
Exclusive: Aeropay & Mosaic Team Up To Offer Seamless Online Stores, Branded App Creation For Cannabis Retailers
Cannabis payments platform AeroPay and Mosaic, the new all-in-one eCommerce platform, announced on Tuesday an integration partnership enabling cannabis retailers and multi-state operators to create online stores and branded app experiences with contactless payments. The partnership includes the integration of Aeropay’s compliant payment solutions with Mosaic’s digital customer experience tools...
Web3 Crypto Onboarding Platform Transak Integrates With Coinbase Wallet
According to Transak, users of the Coinbase self-custody wallet in South East Asia can now use its Web3 onboarding platform “as a fiat on-ramp to buy crypto.” Transak’s integration with the Coinbase wallet is coming at a time when more users are becoming “aware of the importance of keeping their assets safe, secure, and in their control.”
Beth Pinsker: Crypto’s ‘true believers’ crave being all-in, all the time. Here’s how they might learn to protect themselves.
Despite bad news about cryptocurrencies — the monumental price drops, the bankruptcies, the thefts, the corruption — true believers aren’t looking for a way out. In fact, it’s usually the opposite. Financial adviser Chelsea Ransom-Cooper has a client who had large holdings of cryptocurrency that he...
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
India’s economy expected to grow 6.9% this year – World Bank
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country’s growth. The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1...
Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison Reportedly Spotted at a Coffee Shop in Manhattan With FTX Dog ‘Gopher’
On Dec. 4, 2022, the Twitter account and citizen journalist called Autism Capital shared two pictures of a woman that closely resembles the Alameda Research CEO, Caroline Ellison. The pictures were taken at a coffee and sandwich shop in Manhattan at 8:15 a.m. (ET). Citizen Journalist Reportedly Spots Alameda’s Caroline...
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates to a 10-year high and stuck with its projection that more hikes are needed to cool inflation, a stance taken as slightly hawkish by markets that were looking for signs of a pause in the near term.
